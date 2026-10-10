CJP Legal Head Seeks FIR Against Police For Blocking Protest Access

Ratna Singh, legal affairs head of the Campaign for Judicial Parity (CJP), has moved a Delhi court seeking registration of an FIR against police personnel, alleging that she was wrongfully confined and prevented from attending a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10.

Details of the Alleged Incident

In an application filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abhinav Pandey at Saket District Court, Singh has sought directions for registration of an FIR and a status report from the police in connection with the alleged incident. According to the application, Singh, a practising advocate, was proceeding towards the Supreme Court to participate in the lawyers' protest against the CEC and was accompanied by two fellow advocates.

The plea alleges that after returning to the area outside her residence, Singh was sitting in a car with advocate Tara Narula when she was allegedly prevented from moving. It claims that two cars blocked her vehicle from the front and rear, while police personnel remained outside the car.

Singh has alleged that she was wrongfully restrained and that the police personnel did not explain the legal basis for the alleged restriction despite her asking them to do so. The application further states that a police call was made in connection with the incident and refers to details of the call. It also raises concerns over Singh's liberty and safety, alleging that the circumstances warranted urgent intervention by the court.

Protest Against Chief Election Commissioner

The plea comes amid protests by members of the legal fraternity against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The proposed demonstration has drawn attention to the right of lawyers to assemble and express their views, as well as the role of police authorities in regulating protests and maintaining law and order.

Legal Recourse Sought

Singh has sought judicial intervention, contending that the alleged restraint requires examination by the competent authorities. Her application asks the court to direct the registration of an FIR against the police personnel allegedly involved and call for a status report from the concerned authorities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)