SFI Workers Protest In Delhi, Demand EC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

SFI Protests in Delhi Demanding EC's Resignation

Students' Federation of India (SFI) workers toppled police barricades during a protest march at Imtiaz Khan Marg in Delhi on Saturday over the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, a protester said that police had deployed a large force to detain people and prevented people from across Delhi from reaching the protest site.“Look, this is the extent of the force they have deployed just to detain four people here. They have prevented people from across Delhi from reaching here. We are citizens of this country. We hold citizenship. We are citizens of Delhi itself. We are being denied our rights within Delhi itself,” the protester said.

Protesters Allege Voter Deletion and Corruption

The protester further said the demonstrators were demanding the revocation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged that 3.3 million votes had been deleted in Delhi. The protester questioned the restrictions on public gatherings and accused the Election Commissioner of corruption.“We have simply raised a demand that the SIR should be revoked. Within Delhi, 3.3 million votes have been deleted. Who will answer for this? Your Election Commissioner is corrupt,” she said.

“And you come here and tell us that citizens cannot gather here. Is this our democracy? The Prime Minister can only manage to shut down this many metro stations,” she added.

Heavy Police Deployment and Detentions Across City

Joint Commissioner Rajeev Narain Mishra, speaking at the Chilla checkpoint on the Noida-Delhi border, said police deployments had been made at various locations in view of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which was in force within the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate. "We are currently at the Chilla Border, and Section 163 of the BNSS is in effect within the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate,” Mishra said.

He said police were maintaining vigilance and monitoring the situation, including through social media.“Police force deployments have been ensured at various locations... We are maintaining a vigilant watch as required... Everything is proceeding normally. We are conducting monitoring, including social media monitoring, as necessary," he added.

Security forces on Saturday detained several demonstrators, including content creators, at Dhaula Kuan on Saturday, the day of the planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital.

Widespread detentions, intensive vehicle checks and multi-agency deployments were reported across key entry points to prevent demonstrators from reaching the designated protest site. At Dhaula Kuan, security forces erected heavy barricades and deployed spike strips, while female police personnel were also present to conduct thorough vehicle inspections.

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