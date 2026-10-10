Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Aims For Systemic Change: Bhagat

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Saturday hailed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's initiative, 'Chhatron ki Goonj', emphasising that students look at Rahul Gandhi with eyes full of hope, adding that the campaign addresses deep-seated systemic issues rather than isolated political grievances.

Gandhi's mission for transformative change

Speaking to ANI, Bhagat asserted that Gandhi's mission goes beyond immediate controversies, focusing instead on overhauling a compromised institutional framework. "Let us make two things very clear. Rahul Gandhi is not focused on just one specific issue; he aims to bring about a transformative change to the entire system, a system that has become tarnished and rusted," he said.

Concerns over Election Commission's integrity

Further, the Congress MP emphasised that the Congress' agitation goes beyond demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, questioning who the general public would trust if the ECI itself is under the cloud of suspicion. "It is not merely a matter of vote theft and Gyanesh Kumar's resignation; if the impartiality and integrity of the Election Commission itself come under a cloud of suspicion, then how will elections be conducted? Whom will the people trust? If people do not question the ruling power, whom else will they question?" he asked.

Praising Rahul Gandhi's nationwide campaign, he added, "We expect this to happen in Chennai as well, just as you witnessed in Pune and Indore. Naturally, the crowds gathering there are not manufactured; they consist of the youth. When they look at someone with eyes full of hope, they are looking at Rahul Gandhi."

Nationwide 'Chhatron ki Goonj' Campaign

The Congress agitation against Gyanesh Kumar began following the media reports published by The Indian Express, stating irregularities directly impacting the electoral rolls. Gandhi is set to participate in the "Chhatron ki Goonj" student outreach program in Chennai today. The Chennai leg of "Chhatron ki Goonj" is the sixth in the nationwide campaign, launched by the Congress party to interact with students across the country to understand and uncover issues being faced by them. The campaign started on June 17 in Kota, Rajasthan. From Kota, Gandhi took the student outreach program to Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The third leg of the campaign was observed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Congress leader took the campaign further to Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and is now scheduled for Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the campaign, launched by Congress leaders in 2026, aims to provide a platform for students to raise concerns related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, rising education costs, recruitment issues and unemployment. (ANI)

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