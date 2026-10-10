Pralhad Joshi Defends Security Action, Calls Protests 'Political Drama'

Opposition Protests a 'Political Drama': Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi launched a scathing attack on the opposition, dismissing ongoing demonstrations as a "political drama" and an inability to accept electoral outcomes. The Union Minister stated that the government cannot simply remain a spectator follwoing the lawlessness and damage to public property amid protests. Addressing the media, the Minister defended the state's security action and transit restrictions, asserting that authorities cannot remain idle when public safety is threatened. "If there is an attempt to create lawlessness, damage public property, and harm ordinary citizens. The government cannot simply remain a spectator; measures have to be taken. The BJP has won the recent elections, and its winning momentum is expected to continue in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa,” Pralhad Joshi told reporters.

Weighing in on the ruling party's electoral trajectory, Pralhad Joshi pointed to continuous mandate wins, adding,“In West Bengal, the BJP's growth is due to the misrule and corruption of Mamata Banerjee's government.”

Pralhad Joshi noted that operational protocols remain under judicial and administrative review and said,“Regarding the restrictions on metro services, the Chief Justice has called for reasonable restrictions. Delhi Police will decide the necessary measures. Safety is equally important. These are political drama and an attempt not to accept their electoral defeat." Joshi's remarks came amid security curbs ahead of the CJP protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

'Attempt to Murder Democracy': Congress Slams BJP

On the other hand, on Saturday Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra Mona launched a sharp attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over the extensive security curbs and preventive detentions in the national capital ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest, calling the clampdown an "attempt to murder democracy."

Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Mishra alleged that the sweeping restrictions on public movement and the heavy deployment of security personnel demonstrated panic within the ruling dispensation. "This reflects a thoroughly frightened BJP. The country's Constitution grants every political party, organisation, and individual the right to protest and voice their views. However, the atmosphere created in the country today-with trains being cancelled, vehicles stopped at toll plazas, and people being detained-amounts to an attempt to murder democracy... They (the BJP) now realise that their countdown has begun; they are not going to remain in power," Mishra said.

Responding to queries regarding the Congress party's participation in the CJP's 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest in New Delhi, the Congress leader clarified that the senior party brass was engaged in a pre-scheduled public event in Tamil Nadu. "Today, Rahul Gandhi is attending a pre-scheduled event titled 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' in Chennai, and the entire leadership will be present at that program," she said.

Context of the CJP Protest

Her remarks come as CJP called for a protest today, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The proposed demonstration comes amid a political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over allegations of "vote chori" and the revision of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police continued to detain activists after informing them that there was no legal sanction for the protest. CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest, claimed that Police detained him and his associates even as they deboarded the aircraft at Delhi Airport. (ANI)

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