Shgs Help Gujarat's Women Artisans Expand Business During Navratri.

As Gujarat celebrates Navratri, rural women entrepreneurs are using the festive season to expand their businesses, taking traditional embroidery, mirror-work, chaniya-cholis and jewellery to wider markets through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and exhibitions across the country. Platforms such as Vibrant Navratri and Saras Mela are providing women associated with Sakhi Mandals opportunities to showcase their products, connect with customers and generate income from traditional craftsmanship.

Empowerment Through Self-Help Groups

For Sharmistha Patel, a member of Bhavna Self-Help Group, the initiative has opened avenues to take locally made products beyond her village and reach urban markets.“Our Self-Help Group is called Bhavna SHG. We do handwork and embroidery, making products such as kurtis, blouses, chaniya-cholis and other items. We bring these products to cities and sell them at various exhibitions and stalls. We participate in stalls organised for Self-Help Groups in places like Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad, and sell our products there,” Patel said.

Beyond market access, the Self-Help Group model has also helped women gain financial independence and strengthen their position within their families and communities.“Through the Self-Help Group, we have become self-reliant and financially independent. We have found work of our choice and gained opportunities for self-employment. It has also increased our respect within our families and society. The support from the Self-Help Group has helped us move forward,” said Monika Vyas, a Sakhi Mandal member.

Government Support and Market Access

The initiative is supported by Mission Mangalam, a Gujarat government programme aimed at promoting livelihoods and economic empowerment through women's Self-Help Groups. By connecting artisans with exhibitions, haats and other sales platforms, these groups are helping women market their products and retain greater control over their businesses.

Festive Shopping at Ahmedabad Haat

At Ahmedabad Haat, traditional Gujarati craftsmanship is attracting shoppers looking for distinctive designs and handmade products. The festive season, particularly Navratri, is providing an additional opportunity for artisans and sellers to reach customers seeking traditional attire and accessories.“There is a beautiful collection of Kutch embroidery work at this Haat. I thought of buying a few things from here. They are a little expensive, but considering the quality and the beautiful craftsmanship, they are worth buying,” said Aruna, a customer in Ahmedabad.

For sellers, the festive period brings increased customer footfall and business activity.“I have been putting up a stall at Ahmedabad Haat for quite some time. Since it is the Navratri season, we are getting a good response. Many people visit the Haat, shop as per their choice and take the products home. They really enjoy shopping here,” said Sameer, a shopkeeper.

Through Mission Mangalam, Sakhi Mandals and market platforms such as Ahmedabad Haat and Saras Mela, Gujarat's women artisans are linking traditional skills with entrepreneurship. As demand for festive products grows during Navratri, their work is creating livelihood opportunities while taking the state's cultural heritage to customers across India. (ANI)

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