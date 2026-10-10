No Major Connectivity Issues In West Asia Despite Saudi Attacks: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said there had been some disruptions following attacks in Saudi Arabia but maintained that there were no other connectivity issues and air traffic continued through airports across West Asia.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while addressing a press briefing on Friday, said India had strongly condemned the attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Responding to a question on whether Indian citizens were seeking to return from West Asia in view of the recent attacks in Saudi Arabia, Jaiswal said, "There have been some disruptions, as you would have seen, because of the attacks in Saudi Arabia. We have strongly condemned those attacks on civilian infrastructure."

He added, "Other than that, I think...there are no other connectivity issues and there is movement of traffic via the airports in West Asia."

The MEA spokesperson was also asked about the latest figures on Indian citizens deported from the United Kingdom and the United States. On this, Jaiswal said, "The other question you had about Indians being deported from UK and US, I had given you the figure. I don't have the latest, but you can refer to the figures that I had given to you some time back, a month back also, and I will update you further on that."

3 Killed in Attacks on Riyadh Airport

This comes as three Saudi citizens were killed and several others injured in two separate attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said in an official statement on Friday, while Saudia Airlines confirmed that one of its employees was killed in the incident.

According to GACA, the first attack targeted the airport's facilities, while the second targeted a Saudia aircraft. The attacks also caused property damage and injured Saudi citizens and residents of various nationalities.

"The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of (3) Saudi citizens, may Allah bestow his mercy upon them, and injuries to a number of Saudi citizens and residents of various nationalities, ranging from minor to critical. All injured individuals were transported immediately to hospital for appropriate medical care. The attacks also caused some property damage," GACA said.

The authority said emergency response teams and relevant agencies responded immediately following the attacks in accordance with established protocols and applicable emergency response plans. GACA also confirmed that airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal.

Indian Embassy Issues Advisory

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert, stay indoors as necessary and follow instructions issued by local authorities after attacks targeted Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, leaving three people dead and 36 injured.

“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels. Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events," the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in an advisory.

The advisory also noted that the Indian mission in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah, along with their VFS services, continue to operate normally and will provide further updates as required.

"The Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced services through VFS, are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as and when necessary. The 24x7 helpline of Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) remains available on Toll free No: 8002471234,” it added. (ANI)

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