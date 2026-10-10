Palestine Welcomes Navi Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize Recognition
(MENAFN) Palestine has welcomed the awarding of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to South African jurist Navi Pillay, describing the recognition as an acknowledgment of her work defending international law, promoting justice and documenting alleged Israeli violations against Palestinians.
In a statement issued Friday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the award elevated “the voice of truth and the voice of the oppressed,” highlighting Pillay’s longstanding efforts to advance peace, uphold legal principles and protect human rights.
The ministry said Pillay had dedicated her professional life to defending justice and the rights of marginalized communities in South Africa and internationally, including the Palestinian people. It also praised her role in leading the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, which she chaired from 2021 to 2025.
According to the ministry, the commission contributed to documenting allegations of genocide, sexual violence, attacks against children and other violations attributed to Israel. The Palestinian statement said the Nobel recognition also served as encouragement for those seeking accountability for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The ministry further emphasized Pillay’s commitment to the principle that international law should apply equally to everyone, including Palestinians. It said the award reinforced the importance of justice as a foundation for resolving conflicts and achieving lasting peace.
“There can be no lasting peace without justice and equality for all,” the ministry said, underscoring its position that peace efforts must be accompanied by accountability and equal protection under international law.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced that Pillay, 85, had received the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize “for her efforts to promote peace and international law.”
“This year's laureate has significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law,” the committee said, pointing to her contributions through international judicial institutions and her tenure as the United Nations high commissioner for human rights.
Pillay was born in Durban, South Africa, into a family of Indian Tamil origin during the apartheid era. Her early legal career focused on challenging racial discrimination and defending individuals who opposed the apartheid system, establishing a foundation for her later work in international human rights and justice.
Throughout her career, she held several prominent positions in international institutions. She served as UN high commissioner for human rights, presided over the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and worked as a judge at the International Criminal Court. She also served as an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice.
Her leadership of the UN commission of inquiry placed her at the center of international scrutiny of the conflict in Gaza. A report published by the commission in 2025 concluded that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a finding that Israel rejected.
The prize announcement has renewed attention to Pillay’s role in international legal proceedings and human rights investigations, as well as wider debates over accountability for alleged violations during armed conflicts.
The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony is scheduled to take place in Oslo on December 10, marking the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death. The annual award recognizes contributions to peace, with Pillay’s selection highlighting the role of international law and legal accountability in addressing conflicts and protecting human rights.
In a statement issued Friday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the award elevated “the voice of truth and the voice of the oppressed,” highlighting Pillay’s longstanding efforts to advance peace, uphold legal principles and protect human rights.
The ministry said Pillay had dedicated her professional life to defending justice and the rights of marginalized communities in South Africa and internationally, including the Palestinian people. It also praised her role in leading the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, which she chaired from 2021 to 2025.
According to the ministry, the commission contributed to documenting allegations of genocide, sexual violence, attacks against children and other violations attributed to Israel. The Palestinian statement said the Nobel recognition also served as encouragement for those seeking accountability for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The ministry further emphasized Pillay’s commitment to the principle that international law should apply equally to everyone, including Palestinians. It said the award reinforced the importance of justice as a foundation for resolving conflicts and achieving lasting peace.
“There can be no lasting peace without justice and equality for all,” the ministry said, underscoring its position that peace efforts must be accompanied by accountability and equal protection under international law.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced that Pillay, 85, had received the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize “for her efforts to promote peace and international law.”
“This year's laureate has significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law,” the committee said, pointing to her contributions through international judicial institutions and her tenure as the United Nations high commissioner for human rights.
Pillay was born in Durban, South Africa, into a family of Indian Tamil origin during the apartheid era. Her early legal career focused on challenging racial discrimination and defending individuals who opposed the apartheid system, establishing a foundation for her later work in international human rights and justice.
Throughout her career, she held several prominent positions in international institutions. She served as UN high commissioner for human rights, presided over the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and worked as a judge at the International Criminal Court. She also served as an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice.
Her leadership of the UN commission of inquiry placed her at the center of international scrutiny of the conflict in Gaza. A report published by the commission in 2025 concluded that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a finding that Israel rejected.
The prize announcement has renewed attention to Pillay’s role in international legal proceedings and human rights investigations, as well as wider debates over accountability for alleged violations during armed conflicts.
The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony is scheduled to take place in Oslo on December 10, marking the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death. The annual award recognizes contributions to peace, with Pillay’s selection highlighting the role of international law and legal accountability in addressing conflicts and protecting human rights.
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