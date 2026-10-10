UN Warns of Rising Civilian Casualties as Ukraine War Intensifies
(MENAFN) The United Nations has warned of a growing civilian toll in Ukraine after more than 100 people were killed and at least 429 injured in a single week of intensified Russian attacks targeting residential neighborhoods, passenger buses and essential infrastructure.
Addressing the UN Security Council on Friday, Khaled Khiari, assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, said Russian attacks had reached “a new horrifying level” since the council’s previous briefing on September 23.
“We strongly condemn all attacks against civilians,” Khiari said, calling attention to the worsening impact of the conflict on ordinary people.
He noted that civilian casualties had risen significantly this year, with every month recording more deaths and injuries than the corresponding month in each of the previous three years. The continued escalation has raised concerns about the growing risks facing communities across Ukraine as attacks increasingly affect populated areas.
Beyond the immediate casualties, repeated strikes on cities and vital infrastructure have disrupted daily life for millions of Ukrainians. Damage to essential services and commercial networks has also created additional challenges for civilians already affected by the prolonged conflict.
Khiari expressed particular concern over reported attacks affecting telecommunications networks, retail outlets, food suppliers and logistics companies. Such disruptions can undermine access to basic goods and services while complicating efforts to maintain essential operations during the war.
He also stressed the need to protect vulnerable communities ahead of the winter season, when damage to energy supplies and other critical infrastructure could have more severe consequences.
“All attacks on energy infrastructure and on population centers must cease immediately,” Khiari said, urging an end to attacks that place civilians at risk.
Black Sea Attacks Raise Concerns Over Shipping, Trade
The UN official also addressed civilian casualties resulting from intensified Ukrainian attacks inside Russia, emphasizing that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected regardless of where incidents occur.
According to figures cited by Khiari from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, reports recorded 3,890 civilian casualties in Russia between January and September. The total included 496 deaths and 3,394 injuries.
“All attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur, are a violation of international humanitarian law and must end immediately,” he said.
Khiari warned that the consequences of the conflict were extending beyond the two countries, creating broader risks for regional stability, maritime security and international commerce.
He expressed particular concern about the growing number of attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea, noting that such incidents had increased in frequency and spread across a wider geographical area.
"Particularly worrisome, in the Black Sea, attacks on civilian vessels have multiplied and expanded in geographic scope," he said.
Khiari welcomed diplomatic initiatives intended to reduce tensions and preserve safe passage for civilian shipping in the Black Sea. He called on the parties to work toward credible, lasting arrangements that would protect maritime navigation and reduce the risks to commercial activity.
The UN official also warned that attacks affecting ports, transport routes, grain storage facilities and agricultural infrastructure could have consequences for international food markets. Damage to these systems threatens the movement and supply of agricultural products, potentially adding to pressure on global food prices.
He urged Russia and Ukraine to stop escalating attacks against civilians and return to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war. He stressed that dialogue must be given a genuine opportunity to produce a lasting settlement.
“The current cycle of escalating attacks against civilians must end now before the civilian toll reaches new, devastating levels,” he said.
Khiari concluded by emphasizing the urgency of ending the conflict through peaceful means.
“It is time to end this war,” Khiari added.
Addressing the UN Security Council on Friday, Khaled Khiari, assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, said Russian attacks had reached “a new horrifying level” since the council’s previous briefing on September 23.
“We strongly condemn all attacks against civilians,” Khiari said, calling attention to the worsening impact of the conflict on ordinary people.
He noted that civilian casualties had risen significantly this year, with every month recording more deaths and injuries than the corresponding month in each of the previous three years. The continued escalation has raised concerns about the growing risks facing communities across Ukraine as attacks increasingly affect populated areas.
Beyond the immediate casualties, repeated strikes on cities and vital infrastructure have disrupted daily life for millions of Ukrainians. Damage to essential services and commercial networks has also created additional challenges for civilians already affected by the prolonged conflict.
Khiari expressed particular concern over reported attacks affecting telecommunications networks, retail outlets, food suppliers and logistics companies. Such disruptions can undermine access to basic goods and services while complicating efforts to maintain essential operations during the war.
He also stressed the need to protect vulnerable communities ahead of the winter season, when damage to energy supplies and other critical infrastructure could have more severe consequences.
“All attacks on energy infrastructure and on population centers must cease immediately,” Khiari said, urging an end to attacks that place civilians at risk.
Black Sea Attacks Raise Concerns Over Shipping, Trade
The UN official also addressed civilian casualties resulting from intensified Ukrainian attacks inside Russia, emphasizing that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected regardless of where incidents occur.
According to figures cited by Khiari from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, reports recorded 3,890 civilian casualties in Russia between January and September. The total included 496 deaths and 3,394 injuries.
“All attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur, are a violation of international humanitarian law and must end immediately,” he said.
Khiari warned that the consequences of the conflict were extending beyond the two countries, creating broader risks for regional stability, maritime security and international commerce.
He expressed particular concern about the growing number of attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea, noting that such incidents had increased in frequency and spread across a wider geographical area.
"Particularly worrisome, in the Black Sea, attacks on civilian vessels have multiplied and expanded in geographic scope," he said.
Khiari welcomed diplomatic initiatives intended to reduce tensions and preserve safe passage for civilian shipping in the Black Sea. He called on the parties to work toward credible, lasting arrangements that would protect maritime navigation and reduce the risks to commercial activity.
The UN official also warned that attacks affecting ports, transport routes, grain storage facilities and agricultural infrastructure could have consequences for international food markets. Damage to these systems threatens the movement and supply of agricultural products, potentially adding to pressure on global food prices.
He urged Russia and Ukraine to stop escalating attacks against civilians and return to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war. He stressed that dialogue must be given a genuine opportunity to produce a lasting settlement.
“The current cycle of escalating attacks against civilians must end now before the civilian toll reaches new, devastating levels,” he said.
Khiari concluded by emphasizing the urgency of ending the conflict through peaceful means.
“It is time to end this war,” Khiari added.
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