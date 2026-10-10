Riyadh Airport Restores Normal Operations After Deadly Attacks
(MENAFN) Passenger services and air traffic at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh returned to normal on Friday following two attacks that killed three Saudi citizens and injured several others, according to reports.
Airport operations resumed after the incidents on Thursday, with passenger movement proceeding smoothly and aviation services returning to their usual schedules. Saudi authorities said the restoration of normal activity reflected the airport’s operational readiness and the ability of the country’s civil aviation system to respond to unexpected disruptions.
The return to regular operations also highlighted efforts to limit the impact of the attacks while maintaining safety standards for passengers, airport employees and other personnel.
The incidents came amid a series of attacks targeting civilian aviation facilities in Saudi Arabia. The country has faced attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi movement since Tuesday, raising concerns over the security of airports and other aviation infrastructure.
Three Killed in Two Airport-Related Attacks
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said three Saudi citizens were killed and several other people injured in two attacks carried out on Thursday. The incidents targeted facilities at King Khalid International Airport and an aircraft operated by Saudi Arabian Airlines.
According to the authority, one attack struck airport facilities, while another hit a Saudi Airlines aircraft. The incidents also caused injuries among Saudi citizens and residents of various nationalities.
The wounded suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious, prompting their transfer to hospitals for medical treatment. Authorities also reported damage to property, although they did not provide an estimate of the extent of the destruction.
The aviation authority did not publicly identify those responsible for the attacks. However, the Houthis announced on Thursday that they had launched ballistic and cruise missile attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Najran Airport in southern Saudi Arabia and an air base in Khamis Mushait in the southwest.
The group’s announcement came as Saudi Arabia worked to restore normal airport operations and address the consequences of the attacks.
The incidents have underscored the security challenges facing civilian aviation facilities in the region, particularly as attacks threaten airport infrastructure, aircraft and the safety of travelers. The resumption of normal operations at Riyadh’s main airport marks a return to regular passenger and air traffic following the disruption.
Airport operations resumed after the incidents on Thursday, with passenger movement proceeding smoothly and aviation services returning to their usual schedules. Saudi authorities said the restoration of normal activity reflected the airport’s operational readiness and the ability of the country’s civil aviation system to respond to unexpected disruptions.
The return to regular operations also highlighted efforts to limit the impact of the attacks while maintaining safety standards for passengers, airport employees and other personnel.
The incidents came amid a series of attacks targeting civilian aviation facilities in Saudi Arabia. The country has faced attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi movement since Tuesday, raising concerns over the security of airports and other aviation infrastructure.
Three Killed in Two Airport-Related Attacks
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said three Saudi citizens were killed and several other people injured in two attacks carried out on Thursday. The incidents targeted facilities at King Khalid International Airport and an aircraft operated by Saudi Arabian Airlines.
According to the authority, one attack struck airport facilities, while another hit a Saudi Airlines aircraft. The incidents also caused injuries among Saudi citizens and residents of various nationalities.
The wounded suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious, prompting their transfer to hospitals for medical treatment. Authorities also reported damage to property, although they did not provide an estimate of the extent of the destruction.
The aviation authority did not publicly identify those responsible for the attacks. However, the Houthis announced on Thursday that they had launched ballistic and cruise missile attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Najran Airport in southern Saudi Arabia and an air base in Khamis Mushait in the southwest.
The group’s announcement came as Saudi Arabia worked to restore normal airport operations and address the consequences of the attacks.
The incidents have underscored the security challenges facing civilian aviation facilities in the region, particularly as attacks threaten airport infrastructure, aircraft and the safety of travelers. The resumption of normal operations at Riyadh’s main airport marks a return to regular passenger and air traffic following the disruption.
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