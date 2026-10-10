Lebanon Welcomes US Move to Lift Air Travel Restrictions
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke executive orders that imposed restrictions on air travel between the United States and Lebanon, describing the move as a sign of confidence in the country’s aviation security measures.
In a statement issued Saturday, the Lebanese Presidency said the decision reflected international confidence in the steps taken by Lebanese authorities to safeguard civil aviation and maintain the security of flights operating to and from Beirut.
The presidency said the move reflects "confidence in the measures taken by the Lebanese state to ensure civil aviation safety, protect air traffic to and from Beirut, and enhance the security of flights connecting Lebanon with countries around the world."
Aoun also reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to maintaining aviation safety in accordance with international standards, emphasizing the importance of protecting passengers and strengthening confidence in the country’s institutions.
The decision comes as Lebanon seeks to reinforce the security and reliability of its aviation sector and maintain connections with international destinations.
Ensuring safe air operations remains important for Beirut’s role as a gateway for travelers entering and leaving Lebanon, as well as for the country’s broader international connectivity.
The Lebanese presidency’s response highlighted the government’s intention to continue implementing measures aimed at meeting international aviation requirements and maintaining confidence among airlines, passengers and foreign partners.
In a statement issued Saturday, the Lebanese Presidency said the decision reflected international confidence in the steps taken by Lebanese authorities to safeguard civil aviation and maintain the security of flights operating to and from Beirut.
The presidency said the move reflects "confidence in the measures taken by the Lebanese state to ensure civil aviation safety, protect air traffic to and from Beirut, and enhance the security of flights connecting Lebanon with countries around the world."
Aoun also reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to maintaining aviation safety in accordance with international standards, emphasizing the importance of protecting passengers and strengthening confidence in the country’s institutions.
The decision comes as Lebanon seeks to reinforce the security and reliability of its aviation sector and maintain connections with international destinations.
Ensuring safe air operations remains important for Beirut’s role as a gateway for travelers entering and leaving Lebanon, as well as for the country’s broader international connectivity.
The Lebanese presidency’s response highlighted the government’s intention to continue implementing measures aimed at meeting international aviation requirements and maintaining confidence among airlines, passengers and foreign partners.
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