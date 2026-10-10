Yemen Forces Claim 1,400 Houthis “Neutralized” in 24 Hrs
(MENAFN) Yemeni government forces said Friday they had “neutralized” more than 1,400 Houthi fighters in over 2,750 strikes across the previous 24 hours, as Operation Dawn of Yemen entered its fifth day.
Brig. Gen. Majed Abdullah al-Nadhib, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced the figures on X, saying the strikes hit Houthi positions on multiple fronts.
Al-Nadhib said the targets included fortifications, defensive positions, forward observation and reconnaissance posts, artillery positions, weapons and ammunition depots, supply facilities and troop reinforcements. He added that what he called high-value military assets deep inside Houthi-held territory were also hit.
Citing preliminary battlefield assessments, he said the more than 1,400 fighters had been “neutralized,” and that over 250 military vehicles, combat assets and pieces of equipment were destroyed or damaged.
The spokesman said the offensive has degraded the Houthis’ ability to maneuver, provide support and sustain combat operations. He further claimed that government ground forces have broken through Houthi defensive lines, retaken strategically important positions and consolidated their gains. The offensive, he said, is continuing in line with operational plans.
Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, launched Operation Dawn of Yemen on Monday. He said its goals are to retake the capital Sanaa, restore state institutions and end Houthi control.
Yemen has been gripped by conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
Brig. Gen. Majed Abdullah al-Nadhib, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced the figures on X, saying the strikes hit Houthi positions on multiple fronts.
Al-Nadhib said the targets included fortifications, defensive positions, forward observation and reconnaissance posts, artillery positions, weapons and ammunition depots, supply facilities and troop reinforcements. He added that what he called high-value military assets deep inside Houthi-held territory were also hit.
Citing preliminary battlefield assessments, he said the more than 1,400 fighters had been “neutralized,” and that over 250 military vehicles, combat assets and pieces of equipment were destroyed or damaged.
The spokesman said the offensive has degraded the Houthis’ ability to maneuver, provide support and sustain combat operations. He further claimed that government ground forces have broken through Houthi defensive lines, retaken strategically important positions and consolidated their gains. The offensive, he said, is continuing in line with operational plans.
Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, launched Operation Dawn of Yemen on Monday. He said its goals are to retake the capital Sanaa, restore state institutions and end Houthi control.
Yemen has been gripped by conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
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