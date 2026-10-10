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An overview of five Chinese PVC wall panel suppliers and their products for residential, commercial and interior decoration applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHINA, October 2026 - China's decorative wall panel industry serves a broad range of residential, commercial and renovation projects, with manufacturers supplying materials for interior walls, ceilings, feature walls and selected exterior applications. This 2026 industry review examines five China-based suppliers: Zhejiang Highsea New Material Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Oushe Home Improvement and New Materials Co., Ltd., Guangdong Createking New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Shandong Aowei New Material Co., Ltd., and Wuxi Hizete Technology Development Co., Ltd.Their product portfolios span different parts of the decorative surfacing market, including PVC Wall Panel, WPC Wall Panel, PVC Marble Sheet and other Interior Decorative Wall Panel systems. For distributors, contractors and design firms, evaluating these suppliers involves more than comparing appearance and price. Product construction, available technical documentation, manufacturing capacity and suitability for the intended application are also important considerations.Where China Sits in the Decorative Wall Panel Supply ChainCommercial market research published by Dataintelo estimated the global PVC panel market at USD 14.8 billion in 2025, with wall panels accounting for 42.5% of the product-type share. Grand View Research estimated the global wood-plastic composites market at USD 8.9 billion in 2025 and projected it could reach USD 21.5 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of 11.7%. These figures cover different market categories and should not be treated as directly comparable measures.Renovation remains an important application area for decorative panels. Compared with some conventional finishing methods, panel systems can reduce the need for wet trades and shorten certain installation stages, depending on the substrate, fixing method and site conditions. This makes Quick Installation Wall Panel systems relevant to hotel refurbishments, retail interiors, offices and other projects where construction schedules matter.The Five Suppliers in the 2026 ShortlistZhejiang Highsea New Material Co., Ltd. (Hisea-Decorative Film& Decorative Panels)Zhejiang Highsea New Material Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of decorative films and finished wall panel systems based in Haining, Zhejiang Province. Founded in 2002, the company reports operating a 20,000-square-meter facility with approximately 300 employees and annual production capacity of 400 containers, according to company disclosures.Its disclosed range covers four main categories. The WPC Wall Panel range uses wood-plastic composite materials and includes fluted, slatted and louver profiles with wood-grain or solid-color finishes. These profiles can be considered for feature walls and selected cladding applications. The PVC Wall Panel range is produced through extrusion and offers decorative finishes resembling wood grain, marble and solid colors. For projects seeking a stone-like appearance without using natural stone slabs, a PVC Marble Sheet can provide another decorative surface option. The company's UV board range features a UV-cured surface finish and is positioned for kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, TV background walls and hotel-room furniture, while its Bamboo Charcoal Wall Panel range adds another option to its disclosed decorative board portfolio.Company-disclosed dimensions include WPC profiles measuring 160 × 22 mm, 160 × 24 mm, 150 × 10 mm, 150 × 15 mm and 195 × 12 mm; PVC wall panels measuring 300 × 8 mm and 300 × 8.5 mm; UV boards measuring 1220 × 2440 × 3 mm and 1220 × 2440 × 2.5 mm; and bamboo charcoal boards measuring 1220 × 2440 × 5 mm and 1220 × 2440 × 8 mm. The company states that its products hold CE and RoHS certifications. Buyers should check the scope, applicable product models and validity of the relevant documentation rather than assuming that every product variant is covered by the same certification.On commercial terms, Highsea states that trial orders normally start at 300 pieces and can combine colors and sizes. Its disclosed typical production lead time is 20–25 days after deposit for a 40HQ container. Export accounts for approximately 70% of shipments, with South America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East identified as key markets.Installation flexibility is another consideration across the range. Depending on the specific product and fixing system, panels can be cut to size and installed using suitable tools and accessories. Fluted Wall Panel profiles offer a linear decorative effect for feature walls, while wood-grain finishes can support projects seeking the appearance of timber. The company's WPC range is positioned for indoor and outdoor applications, including feature walls, hotel corridors, retail spaces and selected balcony or patio cladding projects. Product-specific suitability for exterior exposure should be confirmed against the relevant technical specifications.Zhejiang Oushe Home Improvement and New Materials Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Oushe Home Improvement and New Materials Co., Ltd., which also operates under the Authoe brand, was established in 2016 and is based in Haiyan, Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province. Its published product range includes WPC Wall Panel, fluted wall panels, SPC flooring and calcium silicate boards. The company also describes its manufacturing and export activities as serving international markets. Its wall panel range includes decorative profiles for residential and commercial interiors, while its wider building-material portfolio gives it a presence in adjacent flooring and board categories. For projects comparing different wall and floor finishes, Oushe's published range provides a reference point for evaluating WPC panels alongside other engineered interior materials. Product specifications and certification coverage should be checked for the exact model under consideration.Guangdong Createking New Material Technology Co., Ltd.Founded in 2000, Guangdong Createking New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. manufactures decorative materials for interior finishing and flooring applications. Its published product range includes WPC wall panels, interior wall panels, skirting boards, flooring profiles and outdoor co-extruded ASA wall and flooring products. The company's wall panel catalogue includes Fluted Wall Panel designs and profiles intended for different interior settings. Its wider range of decorative trims and flooring accessories may also be relevant to projects seeking coordinated finishes across walls and floors. Createking's published materials describe water resistance, installation convenience and customization among the features of selected products; these attributes should be assessed against the technical data for each product series.Shandong Aowei New Material Co., Ltd.Shandong Aowei New Material Co., Ltd., operating under the AOWEI brand, supplies indoor and outdoor decorative materials. Its published product catalogue includes PVC Wall Panel, PVC Marble Sheet, WPC Wall Panel, SPC flooring, PS wall panels and PU stone wall panels. The company's website also reports more than 50 calendering production lines and over a decade of manufacturing experience. This range gives Aowei a presence in both sheet-based decorative surfacing and composite wall panel categories. Depending on the product construction and intended environment, its offerings may be considered for feature walls, interior refurbishment and selected exterior decorative applications. Buyers should verify product-specific dimensions, substrate composition, test reports and installation requirements before specification.Wuxi Hizete Technology Development Co., Ltd.Wuxi Hizete Technology Development Co., Ltd. focuses on prefabricated decorative materials, including WPC wall panels, carbon crystal panels, UV panels, bamboo-wood fiber panels, background wall panels and other commercial interior products. Its published product information describes indoor and outdoor WPC wall panel options, including fluted profiles and surface finishes designed for decorative applications. The company also lists aluminum honeycomb panels and impact-resistant panels within its broader portfolio. These product categories may serve different requirements across hotel, office and commercial refurbishment projects, where appearance, maintenance and installation conditions need to be assessed together. Buyers should confirm the specific material structure and supporting performance documentation for each proposed panel system.The five companies represent different product mixes within China's decorative panel supply sector. Highsea's disclosed product dimensions, production capacity and export information provide a relatively detailed company profile, while the other suppliers' published catalogues help illustrate the variety of panel and finishing systems available in the market. Such differences in public disclosure should not, by themselves, be interpreted as a ranking of manufacturing quality.What Buyers Are Comparing in 2026Four evaluation points remain relevant to decorative panel procurement.Material system. PVC, WPC, SPC and other engineered boards differ in composition and intended use. A PVC Wall Panel may be selected for its decorative finish and ease of routine cleaning, while a WPC Wall Panel combines a polymer matrix with wood-based or other reinforcing materials, depending on the formulation. SPC Wall Panel products, where offered, should be assessed according to their specific stone-polymer composition and panel construction rather than assumed to be interchangeable with flooring products. UV Coated Wall Panel systems use a cured surface coating, while bamboo-charcoal-based boards form another category of decorative interior panels.Installation method. Quick Installation Wall Panel systems can reduce on-site finishing work when their fixing method is compatible with the existing substrate and project design. Hidden clips, adhesives, mechanical fixings and interlocking profiles are not interchangeable methods; the appropriate system depends on panel weight, wall condition and manufacturer instructions. Corner trims, edge profiles and joint details also affect the finished appearance.Application fit. Interior applications include living-room feature walls, hotel lobbies, bedrooms, corridors, offices and retail interiors. Bathroom Wall Panel products require particular attention to joints, edge sealing and moisture exposure, because water resistance of the panel itself does not automatically make the whole wall assembly waterproof. Exterior Wall Panel applications require suitable weathering performance and installation details. Acoustic Wall Panel systems, Flexible Wall Panel products and 3D Wall Panel designs serve more specialized requirements and should be assessed according to their construction and intended function. These terms describe different product categories across the wider market and should not be taken as confirmation that every supplier listed offers all of them.Documentation. Buyers should request current technical data sheets, material composition, installation instructions and product-specific test reports. Where fire performance, emissions or restricted substances are relevant, the documentation should identify the exact product model and applicable test method. A general company statement or a certificate for one product should not automatically be extended to an entire product range.Certification and European Market AccessEuropean buyers and specifiers should identify the standards applicable to the exact product and its intended use. EN 13245-2:2008 is a reference for certain PVC-U and cellular PVC-UE profiles used in building applications, including wall and ceiling finishes. Its applicability should be checked against the material, product configuration and current regulatory requirements rather than assumed to cover every decorative wall panel.Fire performance is a separate area of verification. EN 13501-1 is used for reaction-to-fire classification in Europe, while ASTM E84 and China's GB 8624 belong to different regulatory and testing frameworks. Their classifications should not be treated as equivalent without an appropriate technical basis. A Fire Retardant Wall Panel claim should therefore be supported by a report for the specific construction, including its thickness, surface finish and relevant installation conditions. Buyers should also verify the issuing laboratory's accreditation and the scope under which the test was conducted.Similarly, CE marking and RoHS documentation serve different purposes and do not constitute universal proof of fire resistance, waterproofing or suitability for every construction application. Importers should verify which requirements apply to the product and destination market before placing an order.Capacity, Quality Control and Supply ContinuityFor container-level and multi-container programmes, production capacity is one useful screening factor, but it should be considered alongside lead time, order flexibility, product consistency and quality-control procedures. Highsea reports an annual capacity of 400 containers and describes a production process covering material formulation, extrusion or calendering, surface treatment, cutting and packaging.The company describes quality control at incoming-material, in-process and pre-shipment stages. These checks include material and process consistency, as well as product attributes such as thickness, density, color difference, surface flatness and texture. Buyers should request the applicable inspection records and acceptance criteria when qualifying a supplier, then confirm that the same requirements will be used for repeat orders. For multi-container programmes, consistency between batches can be as important as nominal production capacity.Market ImpactTwo broader market developments shape the 2026 decorative panel landscape. First, demand for composite and engineered finishes has encouraged manufacturers to offer a wider mix of profiles, textures and surface treatments. WPC wall panels, marble-look sheets and UV-finished boards address different design preferences and project conditions, although their performance and market positioning are not identical.Second, buyers continue to balance material cost against installation time, maintenance requirements and expected service conditions. Price comparisons are meaningful only when panel dimensions, thickness, surface treatment, packaging and order quantities are aligned. A PVC Marble Sheet, a composite wall panel and a coated decorative board should not be compared on unit price alone when their construction and intended uses differ.For suppliers, the ability to provide consistent product specifications and verifiable documentation remains an important part of competing in this market. For buyers, comparing samples and technical records by product family can help reduce the risk of treating visually similar panels as technically equivalent.Closing OutlookChina's PVC and composite wall panel supply sector offers a broad range of decorative solutions for residential, hospitality, commercial and selected exterior applications. Zhejiang Highsea New Material Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Oushe Home Improvement and New Materials Co., Ltd., Guangdong Createking New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Shandong Aowei New Material Co., Ltd. and Wuxi Hizete Technology Development Co., Ltd. illustrate several approaches to decorative panels, from PVC and marble-look sheets to WPC profiles and broader prefabricated interior systems.For the next procurement cycle, the key is to match each product to its intended application and destination market. Confirm dimensions and substrate composition, review the relevant fire and emissions documentation, check the installation system, and compare lead times and quality-control requirements under consistent specifications. These checks provide a more reliable basis for supplier evaluation than product names or decorative appearance alone.

Tommy

Zhejiang Highsea New Material Co., Ltd.

+ +86 135-8645-8141

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Five Reputable PVC Wall Panel Suppliers in China 2026: Advancing Interior Wall Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 10, 2026, 09:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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