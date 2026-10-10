Zelenskyy Warns Sanctions Relief for Russia Is Weakness
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Friday that easing sanctions on Russia without a de-escalation deal would be an “obvious weakness,” reacting to a diesel supply agreement announced by US President Donald Trump after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Writing on X, Zelenskyy said he had met a bipartisan delegation from the US Congress in Kyiv earlier in the day. He said he urged tougher sanctions, greater pressure on Russia and continued support for Ukraine.
“And today, there was a conversation between the leaders of America and Russia. A conversation that leads to something different,” Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian leader argued that Russia’s recent surge in airstrikes was meant to offset Moscow’s “inability to achieve their objectives on the battlefield.”
He accused Moscow of attempting to “strike backroom deals to secure some form of pressure relief for Russia, in order to buy more time and more opportunities for war.”
“Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is an obvious weakness,” Zelenskyy said.
‘Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in war’
Zelenskyy said Kyiv remains ready to take reciprocal de-escalation steps with Moscow. He described Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and other facilities as a response to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
“Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world. Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and perfidy,” Zelenskyy said.
“Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is real de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis,” he added.
His remarks came after Trump announced what he called a “highly successful discussion” with Putin.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the talks produced a deal for Russia to “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to US and global markets.
Under the arrangement as Trump described it, Russia would deliver a further 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons “immediately thereafter.”
Trump said another 3 million tons would follow “within a short period,” depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.
Writing on X, Zelenskyy said he had met a bipartisan delegation from the US Congress in Kyiv earlier in the day. He said he urged tougher sanctions, greater pressure on Russia and continued support for Ukraine.
“And today, there was a conversation between the leaders of America and Russia. A conversation that leads to something different,” Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian leader argued that Russia’s recent surge in airstrikes was meant to offset Moscow’s “inability to achieve their objectives on the battlefield.”
He accused Moscow of attempting to “strike backroom deals to secure some form of pressure relief for Russia, in order to buy more time and more opportunities for war.”
“Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is an obvious weakness,” Zelenskyy said.
‘Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in war’
Zelenskyy said Kyiv remains ready to take reciprocal de-escalation steps with Moscow. He described Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and other facilities as a response to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
“Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world. Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and perfidy,” Zelenskyy said.
“Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is real de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis,” he added.
His remarks came after Trump announced what he called a “highly successful discussion” with Putin.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the talks produced a deal for Russia to “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to US and global markets.
Under the arrangement as Trump described it, Russia would deliver a further 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons “immediately thereafter.”
Trump said another 3 million tons would follow “within a short period,” depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.
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