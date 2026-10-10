Jharkhand: Suspected Bangladeshi National Apprehended Aboard Brahmaputra Mail In Sahibganj

MENAFN - IANS) Sahibganj, Oct 10 (IANS) A man claiming to be a Bangladeshi citizen was apprehended by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) aboard the Brahmaputra Mail in Sahibganj, Jharkhand, under suspicious circumstances.

The man, identified as Mohammad Suman Mian, was travelling in the train's general compartment when RPF personnel detained him for questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly identified himself as a Bangladeshi national.

A mobile phone, two keypad phones, foreign currency and a train ticket to Guwahati were reportedly recovered from his possession.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man entered India illegally around July this year. According to the information available, he travelled to Srinagar via Delhi, where he reportedly met a scrap dealer named Safar Ali.

Safar Ali is also said to have arrived in India from Bangladesh around 30 years ago.

However, these details have not yet been officially confirmed, and further investigation is underway.

The man was reportedly apprehended during a search conducted after the chain was pulled on the train between Karamtola and Sahibganj railway stations.

A case was reportedly registered at the Sahibganj Railway Police Station late on Friday night.

Intelligence officials are currently investigating the matter to establish the man's identity, verify his claims regarding his entry into India and trace his travel history and alleged contacts.

Earlier on Friday, 57 people, all suspected to be Bangladeshis, had been detained by the Railway Protection Force or RPF at Guwahati's Kamakhya railway station.

The group was caught from the Brahmaputra Mail train at Maligaon Kamakhya Railway station. The RPF suspects that they had fled from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Over the last two days, at least 17 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in separate operations in Guwahati. They have been accused of making illegal entry to India, said Kulendra Nath Deka, a senior police officer.