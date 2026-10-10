Rakul Preet Singh Birthday Special: Dhruva To De De Pyaar De 2 - 10 Roles That Showcased Her Versatility On Screen

Rakul Preet Singh has won hearts with her on-screen charisma and versatility, effortlessly taking on comedy, romance, action and socially conscious roles across Hindi and South Indian cinema.

Rakul Preet Singh, in the role of Ayesha, has added the attributes of confidence, charm, and modernity to this romantic comedy film series. Her excellent chemistry with Ajay Devgan and her comic timing helped make this character one of her most memorable Hindi movie roles.

With Nilofar, Rakul brings her signature charm to the comedy space. The character adds to her repertoire of entertaining roles, showcasing her ease with humour and her ability to hold her own in an ensemble cast.

In Doctor G, Rakul portrayed Dr. Fatima Siddiqui, a fellow medical resident opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Her performance brought a grounded and relatable quality to the story, with a natural balance of humour, warmth and emotional nuance.

Opposite Ram Charan in the Telugu action thriller Dhruva, Rakul played Ishika, a lively and intelligent character who added a lighter dimension to the film's intense narrative. The role further strengthened her presence in mainstream Telugu cinema.

Taking on a socially relevant subject, Rakul headlined Chhatriwali as Sanya, a chemistry graduate who champions sex education and challenges societal taboos. The performance highlighted her willingness to explore meaningful narratives while bringing warmth and relatability to a purpose-driven character.

In Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Rakul explored the comedy of relationships through Antara Khanna. Her energetic screen presence and flair for situational humour added to the film's entertaining mix of romance, misunderstandings and comic chaos.

Rakul was introduced to the world of Hindi films through the movie Yaariyan where her performance as Saloni has left a memorable impact on her young audience. Her fresh screen presence and portrayal of the innocent and studious girl have been an important milestone in her career.

Venkatadri Express proved to be a significant breakthrough in Rakul's Telugu film career. As Prarthana, she brought humour and spirited energy to the story, winning audience appreciation and helping establish her as a promising leading lady in Telugu cinema.

Starring alongside Allu Arjun in the Telugu action blockbuster Sarrainodu, Rakul played Mahalakshmi, bringing a lively presence to a film driven by high-octane action and drama. The film became another notable commercial success in her South Indian filmography.

In Nannaku Prematho, Rakul starred opposite Jr. NTR as Divya, a confident and sophisticated woman. Her screen chemistry with the actor, along with her poised performance, made the film a significant addition to her Telugu cinema journey.

On the occasion of Rakul Preet Singh's birthday, her filmography will speak about her journey in the industry of films, languages and genres. Be it light entertaining movies or the ones having socially relevant themes, she has been doing varied kinds of roles and adding more diversity to her acting career. Wishing the actress all the best for her birthday.