Israeli Forces Wound Palestinian Photojournalist During West Bank Olive Harvest
(MENAFN) A Palestinian photojournalist was wounded by Israeli gunfire on Saturday while covering the olive harvest in the occupied West Bank, as violence against Palestinian farmers and activists continued near Ramallah.
Issam Rimawi, a Palestinian photojournalist working for Anadolu, was struck in the right calf by a rubber bullet fired by Israeli soldiers in the village of Deir Nizam, according to reports.
The incident occurred after local farmers appealed to activists for assistance in harvesting their olives, saying attacks by Israeli settlers had prevented them from reaching their agricultural land.
Following the appeal, farmers and a large group of activists headed to the fields to collect olives. However, Israeli settlers arrived at the site and attacked the Palestinians and activists as they carried out the harvest.
Israeli soldiers subsequently arrived and, according to accounts of the incident, sided with the settlers before firing tear gas and rubber bullets at the Palestinians gathered in the area.
Rimawi was covering the harvesting activities when he was hit by a rubber bullet. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and was awaiting care in the emergency department.
The photojournalist said a confrontation had broken out between Israeli settlers and Palestinians before Israeli forces arrived and began attacking those present.
He added that soldiers fired at the Palestinians despite the presence of journalists wearing press vests and helmets intended to identify them as members of the media.
The incident highlights the risks faced by journalists reporting from the occupied West Bank, particularly during confrontations involving Palestinian communities, Israeli settlers and military forces.
It also comes during the annual olive harvest, a vital source of income for many Palestinian families. Farmers in parts of the West Bank have repeatedly reported difficulties accessing their groves because of security restrictions and attacks.
Since October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified operations and attacks against Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank.
According to Palestinian figures, 1,210 Palestinians have been killed, 13,350 injured and 26,000 arrested in the territory during that period.
The latest incident adds to concerns over the safety of Palestinian civilians, agricultural workers, activists and journalists operating in areas affected by ongoing violence and restrictions.
Issam Rimawi, a Palestinian photojournalist working for Anadolu, was struck in the right calf by a rubber bullet fired by Israeli soldiers in the village of Deir Nizam, according to reports.
The incident occurred after local farmers appealed to activists for assistance in harvesting their olives, saying attacks by Israeli settlers had prevented them from reaching their agricultural land.
Following the appeal, farmers and a large group of activists headed to the fields to collect olives. However, Israeli settlers arrived at the site and attacked the Palestinians and activists as they carried out the harvest.
Israeli soldiers subsequently arrived and, according to accounts of the incident, sided with the settlers before firing tear gas and rubber bullets at the Palestinians gathered in the area.
Rimawi was covering the harvesting activities when he was hit by a rubber bullet. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and was awaiting care in the emergency department.
The photojournalist said a confrontation had broken out between Israeli settlers and Palestinians before Israeli forces arrived and began attacking those present.
He added that soldiers fired at the Palestinians despite the presence of journalists wearing press vests and helmets intended to identify them as members of the media.
The incident highlights the risks faced by journalists reporting from the occupied West Bank, particularly during confrontations involving Palestinian communities, Israeli settlers and military forces.
It also comes during the annual olive harvest, a vital source of income for many Palestinian families. Farmers in parts of the West Bank have repeatedly reported difficulties accessing their groves because of security restrictions and attacks.
Since October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified operations and attacks against Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank.
According to Palestinian figures, 1,210 Palestinians have been killed, 13,350 injured and 26,000 arrested in the territory during that period.
The latest incident adds to concerns over the safety of Palestinian civilians, agricultural workers, activists and journalists operating in areas affected by ongoing violence and restrictions.
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