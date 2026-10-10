Aakash Chopra Hails Mayank Yadav's Comeback After Fiery Spell Against WI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Former India opener Aakash Chopra praised Mayank Yadav for rediscovering his express pace and making an impact on his return to international cricket, saying the fast bowler's three-wicket haul against the West Indies in the second T20I in Ranchi was an important confidence boost after an extended injury lay-off.

“In the last match, he went for a few runs. Also, you're obviously nervous when making a comeback. This is top-flight cricket, and you understand that you are playing on good batting wickets in India and coming back after a lay-off,” Chopra told JioStar.

Mayank's performance came during a high-scoring contest in which India's total of 249/5 proved insufficient to stop the visitors. The right-arm pacer struck three times, including the dismissals of Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer, to give India crucial breakthroughs during the powerplay.

“So, getting that wicket early, although he had conceded a boundary before that, dismissing Kamil Pooran was a good start. The next one, to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer, was an absolute peach. It tells you what pace can do, how it can cramp you and how it can slightly embarrass you,” Chopra added.

Returning from rehabilitation can bring uncertainty over whether a player can recover his previous intensity, particularly for a fast bowler whose effectiveness depends heavily on pace.

Mayank's ability to approach the 150 kmph mark and trouble batters offered encouragement after his recent absence from the game. Chopra viewed that return to speed as a significant personal milestone, with the wickets providing further evidence of his potential to influence matches.

“And the last one, again, was nearly 150 clicks. It was the final over of the powerplay, which usually goes for runs, so getting another wicket was a huge validation for himself because, after rehab, that thing always stays in the back of your mind: 'Will I get injured again?' That memory of pain stays with you until it doesn't.

“Because you live alone for six to eight months, it's like you're living in a cave. Everyone else is playing, and you're just watching and waiting for your turn. So, what he did in this game, more than the wickets, was the validation that he can get back to bowling at that high pace,” he stated.

Despite Mayank's contribution, the West Indies chased down 250, reaching 252/4 in 19.2 overs to win by six wickets and level the five-match series 1-1. Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford made 84 from 37 deliveries. India will look to regroup for the third T20I in Indore as Mayank continues his comeback.