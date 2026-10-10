Russia Pledges Millions of Tons of Diesel to US
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Russian diesel sales to American and global markets would benefit the world economy, after a phone call with US President Donald Trump.
The Kremlin said the two leaders covered the global energy sector, prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, the situation in Iran and bilateral ties.
“In discussing the state of the global energy sector, the Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the US and global markets. I am confident that this will have a positive impact on the global economy as a whole,” said Putin.
The Kremlin said the call gave “significant attention” to prospects for resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Putin added that the two leaders reaffirmed an agreement to keep up personal contacts and to continue cooperation among their presidential administrations, intelligence agencies and other government bodies.
His comments came after Trump announced what he called a “highly successful discussion” with the Russian leader.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the talks produced a deal for Russia to “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to US and global markets.
Under the arrangement as Trump described it, Russia would ship a further 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons “immediately thereafter.”
Trump said another 3 million tons would follow “within a short period,” depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.
‘Positive’
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak responded to Putin’s remarks in comments to the state-run news agency: “Russia views positively the steps taken by the United States to stabilize the global energy market and gradually restore normal energy trade, and stands ready to coordinate future actions aimed at creating a more predictable and healthy market.”
Novak said Moscow could send additional diesel to the US market as soon as this month. He said exports in November and December may rise as refineries come back online after repairs.
“In the long term, the volume could rise to 3 million tons per month,” he said. He added that Russia will also immediately begin lifting its diesel export restrictions ahead of schedule.
He said the Russian domestic market will still be fully supplied with diesel.
The Kremlin said the two leaders covered the global energy sector, prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, the situation in Iran and bilateral ties.
“In discussing the state of the global energy sector, the Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the US and global markets. I am confident that this will have a positive impact on the global economy as a whole,” said Putin.
The Kremlin said the call gave “significant attention” to prospects for resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Putin added that the two leaders reaffirmed an agreement to keep up personal contacts and to continue cooperation among their presidential administrations, intelligence agencies and other government bodies.
His comments came after Trump announced what he called a “highly successful discussion” with the Russian leader.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the talks produced a deal for Russia to “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to US and global markets.
Under the arrangement as Trump described it, Russia would ship a further 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons “immediately thereafter.”
Trump said another 3 million tons would follow “within a short period,” depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.
‘Positive’
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak responded to Putin’s remarks in comments to the state-run news agency: “Russia views positively the steps taken by the United States to stabilize the global energy market and gradually restore normal energy trade, and stands ready to coordinate future actions aimed at creating a more predictable and healthy market.”
Novak said Moscow could send additional diesel to the US market as soon as this month. He said exports in November and December may rise as refineries come back online after repairs.
“In the long term, the volume could rise to 3 million tons per month,” he said. He added that Russia will also immediately begin lifting its diesel export restrictions ahead of schedule.
He said the Russian domestic market will still be fully supplied with diesel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment