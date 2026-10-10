Russia Ukraine Strikes Kill Seven Including Three Children
(MENAFN) At least seven people, including three children, were killed and another 16 injured in overnight Russian and Ukrainian attacks, as strikes continued to target areas on both sides of the border, officials said Saturday.
In southeastern Ukraine, a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia killed seven people, among them three children, according to regional military administration head Mykhailo Semikin.
Ten others were injured in the strike, while emergency crews continued search-and-rescue operations at the scene. Authorities warned that additional people could remain trapped beneath the rubble as rescuers worked to locate survivors and assess the damage.
Ukraine’s Air Force separately reported that Russia had launched 160 drones during the overnight assault. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down or suppressed 117 of them.
In Russia, a Ukrainian drone attack on the southern Rostov region injured six people, according to regional Governor Yury Slyusar.
The attack damaged several apartment buildings and private homes in Rostov-on-Don. An unoccupied newly constructed building in Bataysk was also damaged, while two vessels in the city of Azov were affected. Officials initially reported no casualties aboard either ship.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted or destroyed 560 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
The ministry also reported strikes against Ukrainian port infrastructure and vessels it alleged were being used to support Ukraine’s military operations.
Among the reported targets was a cargo ship said to be transporting military-related supplies to the port of Odesa. The claims could not be independently verified.
The latest attacks reflect the continued use of drones and long-range strikes by both sides, with military operations increasingly affecting residential areas, transport facilities and maritime infrastructure.
The civilian casualties in Zaporizhzhia underscore the risks faced by residents in areas exposed to repeated attacks, while damage in the Rostov region highlights the expanding impact of cross-border drone operations.
Independent verification of battlefield claims remains difficult amid the ongoing war, and figures released by Russian and Ukrainian officials could not be independently confirmed.
In southeastern Ukraine, a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia killed seven people, among them three children, according to regional military administration head Mykhailo Semikin.
Ten others were injured in the strike, while emergency crews continued search-and-rescue operations at the scene. Authorities warned that additional people could remain trapped beneath the rubble as rescuers worked to locate survivors and assess the damage.
Ukraine’s Air Force separately reported that Russia had launched 160 drones during the overnight assault. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down or suppressed 117 of them.
In Russia, a Ukrainian drone attack on the southern Rostov region injured six people, according to regional Governor Yury Slyusar.
The attack damaged several apartment buildings and private homes in Rostov-on-Don. An unoccupied newly constructed building in Bataysk was also damaged, while two vessels in the city of Azov were affected. Officials initially reported no casualties aboard either ship.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted or destroyed 560 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
The ministry also reported strikes against Ukrainian port infrastructure and vessels it alleged were being used to support Ukraine’s military operations.
Among the reported targets was a cargo ship said to be transporting military-related supplies to the port of Odesa. The claims could not be independently verified.
The latest attacks reflect the continued use of drones and long-range strikes by both sides, with military operations increasingly affecting residential areas, transport facilities and maritime infrastructure.
The civilian casualties in Zaporizhzhia underscore the risks faced by residents in areas exposed to repeated attacks, while damage in the Rostov region highlights the expanding impact of cross-border drone operations.
Independent verification of battlefield claims remains difficult amid the ongoing war, and figures released by Russian and Ukrainian officials could not be independently confirmed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment