Trump Names Katie Zacharia White House Press Secretary
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has appointed Katie Zacharia as White House press secretary, succeeding Karoline Leavitt.
Announcing the pick on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “It is my Great Honor to have just appointed, as Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia,”
“Katie currently serves as Senior Communications Advisor to Truth Social (Trump Media & Technology Group), where she has been outstanding!” he added.
Trump said Zacharia worked on his election campaigns in key swing states. He voiced confidence that she “will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration.”
He also praised Leavitt for her time in the role.
Zacharia most recently served as spokesperson and deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security from February to March 2026. An attorney, she is a graduate of Pepperdine University and its Caruso School of Law, and has appeared as a commentator on cable news networks.
Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary in US history when she took the job in January 2025 at age 27. She left at the end of August, after Trump announced her departure on Aug. 12.
Announcing the pick on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “It is my Great Honor to have just appointed, as Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia,”
“Katie currently serves as Senior Communications Advisor to Truth Social (Trump Media & Technology Group), where she has been outstanding!” he added.
Trump said Zacharia worked on his election campaigns in key swing states. He voiced confidence that she “will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration.”
He also praised Leavitt for her time in the role.
Zacharia most recently served as spokesperson and deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security from February to March 2026. An attorney, she is a graduate of Pepperdine University and its Caruso School of Law, and has appeared as a commentator on cable news networks.
Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary in US history when she took the job in January 2025 at age 27. She left at the end of August, after Trump announced her departure on Aug. 12.
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