Rubio Backs Venezuela Transition Talks, Urges All In
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Friday on “everyone who cares about the future of Venezuela” to join talks with the interim government of Delcy Rodriguez on a political transition, insisting the process must involve “every sector of society.”
Speaking to reporters in Washington ahead of a meeting at the State Department with Dinorah Figuera, president of Venezuela’s 2015 National Assembly, Rubio left no doubt about Washington’s position. “I want to leave it abundantly clear that this process that she is leading, along with her team, has 100 percent support, the strongest possible support from the highest levels of our government,” he said.
“And we encourage everyone who cares about the future of Venezuela to participate in this process in a way that’s positive. They have already achieved concrete results; more results will be necessary,” Rubio said.
“This is going to involve the participation – it has to involve the participation of every sector of society,” he added.
In its readout of the meeting, the State Department said Rubio “commended Figuera’s courageous leadership in advancing political reconciliation following Operation Absolute Resolve,” a reference to the January US military operation that seized former president Nicolas Maduro.
According to the statement, Rubio also “urged continued progress on political freedoms and electoral reform” as the third round of reconciliation talks approaches on Oct. 14.
A separate statement said that round will focus on finalizing the selection process for the Supreme Court and “participation guarantees necessary for credible elections,” while later rounds will turn to “opening political space so all political parties and leaders can return and participate in political life.”
Speaking to reporters in Washington ahead of a meeting at the State Department with Dinorah Figuera, president of Venezuela’s 2015 National Assembly, Rubio left no doubt about Washington’s position. “I want to leave it abundantly clear that this process that she is leading, along with her team, has 100 percent support, the strongest possible support from the highest levels of our government,” he said.
“And we encourage everyone who cares about the future of Venezuela to participate in this process in a way that’s positive. They have already achieved concrete results; more results will be necessary,” Rubio said.
“This is going to involve the participation – it has to involve the participation of every sector of society,” he added.
In its readout of the meeting, the State Department said Rubio “commended Figuera’s courageous leadership in advancing political reconciliation following Operation Absolute Resolve,” a reference to the January US military operation that seized former president Nicolas Maduro.
According to the statement, Rubio also “urged continued progress on political freedoms and electoral reform” as the third round of reconciliation talks approaches on Oct. 14.
A separate statement said that round will focus on finalizing the selection process for the Supreme Court and “participation guarantees necessary for credible elections,” while later rounds will turn to “opening political space so all political parties and leaders can return and participate in political life.”
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