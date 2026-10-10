RSF Kills 4 Civilians in One Family in North Kordofan
(MENAFN) Four members of a single family were killed in Sudan’s North Kordofan state by fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the independent rights group Emergency Lawyers said Friday.
Emergency Lawyers said it documented an RSF unit arriving Monday at the family’s home in Al-Mazroub to loot it. Relatives resisted. The force came back the next day and killed four family members, according to the group.
Emergency Lawyers condemned the killings as a “grave violation of the right to life” and said they show the dangers of continued attacks on civilians and their property amid a lack of accountability. It demanded an independent and transparent investigation, accountability for those responsible, and steps to protect civilians and their property.
The RSF did not immediately comment.
The killings follow another allegation. The Sudan Doctors Network said Oct. 3 that RSF forces killed 25 civilians in Umm Badr, also in North Kordofan. The paramilitary group did not comment on that allegation.
The army has recently made wide gains across North Kordofan after clashes with the RSF and is close to controlling most of the state. A few areas, including Umm Badr and Jabra al-Sheikh, remain in RSF hands.
Fighting between the army and the RSF has gripped all three Kordofan states, North, West and South, since Oct. 25.
The wider war began in 2023 over disagreements about integrating the military establishment. It has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 13 million.
Emergency Lawyers said it documented an RSF unit arriving Monday at the family’s home in Al-Mazroub to loot it. Relatives resisted. The force came back the next day and killed four family members, according to the group.
Emergency Lawyers condemned the killings as a “grave violation of the right to life” and said they show the dangers of continued attacks on civilians and their property amid a lack of accountability. It demanded an independent and transparent investigation, accountability for those responsible, and steps to protect civilians and their property.
The RSF did not immediately comment.
The killings follow another allegation. The Sudan Doctors Network said Oct. 3 that RSF forces killed 25 civilians in Umm Badr, also in North Kordofan. The paramilitary group did not comment on that allegation.
The army has recently made wide gains across North Kordofan after clashes with the RSF and is close to controlling most of the state. A few areas, including Umm Badr and Jabra al-Sheikh, remain in RSF hands.
Fighting between the army and the RSF has gripped all three Kordofan states, North, West and South, since Oct. 25.
The wider war began in 2023 over disagreements about integrating the military establishment. It has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 13 million.
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