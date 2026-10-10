Tajikistan And Kuwait Discuss Cooperation In Information Technology

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ambassador of Tajikistan to Kuwait, Khusrav Noziri, discussed prospects for developing cooperation in the technology sector with Kuwait's Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Acting Minister of Information and Culture, Omar Saud Abdul Aziz Al-Omar, on October 8, 2026, in Kuwait.

This was reported by the press service of Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"On October 8, 2026, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Kuwait Khusrav Noziri met with the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Acting Minister of Information and Culture of the State of Kuwait, Omar Saud Abdul Aziz Al-Omar," the statement said.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries in communications, information technology, mass media, culture and tourism were reviewed.

The sides emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in these areas and making effective use of the existing potential to further develop relations between Tajikistan and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been developing its digital infrastructure and expanding the use of information and communication technologies across public services and the economy. International cooperation in these areas can provide opportunities to exchange expertise, develop technical capabilities and improve access to digital services.

Cooperation in communications and media can also contribute to professional exchanges, the development of information services and stronger institutional links. Partnerships in these fields may create opportunities to share experience in digital transformation, telecommunications infrastructure and media development.

Cultural and tourism ties represent additional areas for engagement between Tajikistan and Kuwait. Contacts between relevant government institutions can help identify opportunities for exchanges, promote mutual awareness and support broader bilateral relations.