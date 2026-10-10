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An overview of five Chinese PCB connector manufacturers and their products for circuit board interconnection and electronic applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHENZHEN, China, October 10, 2026 - China's printed circuit board (PCB) connector manufacturing sector supports a wide range of electronic applications, including automotive systems, industrial automation, communications and consumer electronics. This 2026 industry review examines five China-based companies associated with the PCB connector market: Greenconn Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Shenzhen CJT Connector Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Jinling Electronics Co., Ltd., WCON Electronics (Guangdong) Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Shinning Electronic Co., Ltd. Drawing on company disclosures and third-party market research, the review considers product portfolios, manufacturing capabilities, quality documentation and engineering support as factors in understanding the sector's development.PCB connector market: what the 2026 data showsMarket Research Future estimates the global PCB connector market at USD 33.83 billion in 2025 and projects growth to USD 47.96 billion by 2035. PCB connectors support electrical connections across a broad range of electronic systems, with board-to-board and wire-to-board configurations serving common requirements in compact electronic assemblies, industrial equipment and communications devices.Within this market, board-to-board connectors are used to connect two printed circuit boards directly, while floating connector designs can accommodate specified positional misalignment during mating. For applications requiring higher data rates, high-speed connectors are designed to address signal-integrity requirements alongside mechanical and electrical constraints. The appropriate configuration depends on the equipment design, operating environment and performance specifications.Automotive interconnect is another important area of demand. Kings Research estimates the global automotive connector market at USD 6.82 billion in 2025, with a projection of USD 11.39 billion by 2033. Electric vehicle platforms and advanced driver assistance systems are among the demand drivers identified in market research. For low-voltage road-vehicle applications, SAE International's USCAR-2 performance standard defines test procedures for automotive electrical connector systems in the 0 to 20 VDC range.Industrial automation, communications infrastructure and Industrial IoT equipment also require connectors that address space constraints, signal integrity, mechanical stability and operating conditions. These varied requirements have encouraged connector suppliers to develop product portfolios covering different board-level configurations, cable connections and application-specific designs. However, the sources reviewed for this article do not provide comparable application-level shipment data across all these segments.Criteria Used in This ReviewThe review considers five practical dimensions of supplier evaluation:. Product portfolio: The connector families and configurations listed in a supplier's published catalogue.. Pitch and configuration range: Available pitches, pin counts, mounting directions, mating heights and other series-level specifications.. Manufacturing capabilities: Disclosed capabilities in engineering, tooling, precision stamping, plating, injection molding, automated assembly and testing.. Quality documentation: Published quality-management standards, certification scope, issuing bodies and validity information where available.. Engineering and supply support: Evidence of product development, prototyping, validation, production support and distribution coverage.Public product listings and company disclosures provide a starting point for supplier screening, but they do not independently establish current inventory, production capacity, delivery performance or certification scope. These details should be confirmed against current documentation and the requirements of the intended project.Five Companies in the 2026 ShortlistThe following companies are presented without ordinal ranking. The depth of available public information varies by supplier, so the profiles distinguish company disclosures from details that require further confirmation.Greenconn Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.Greenconn Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is a connector manufacturer providing interconnect solutions for electronic and electrical systems. Established in 1998, the company reports four manufacturing facilities across China and Vietnam, a combined factory area of 106,000 m2, annual production capacity of 345,000,000 pieces, approximately 800 employees and an R&D team of 69 engineers. According to company disclosures, export business accounts for approximately 70% of total sales. Its reported business network includes locations in several Chinese cities as well as Taipei, Osaka, Houston and Munich, supported by distributors and channel partners in international markets.Greenconn's published portfolio includes board-to-board connectors, wire-to-board connectors, automotive PCB connectors, floating connectors, high-speed connectors, waterproof connectors and customized interconnect solutions. These products address a range of board-level connection requirements, including compact layouts, alignment tolerance and signal transmission. The company's broader manufacturing scope covers connector design, engineering development, tooling, precision stamping, plating, injection molding, automated assembly, testing and quality control.Greenconn identifies automotive electronics, industrial automation, robotics, medical equipment, consumer electronics, communications, computing systems and energy storage among its application areas. Its engineering scope includes mechanical tolerance compensation, high-speed signal transmission, power and signal integration, and products intended for specified environmental conditions. The company states that its quality-management systems are certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, IATF 16949 and ISO 13485, and that it has completed an EcoVadis sustainability assessment. Buyers should confirm current certificates, site coverage and applicable product scope during supplier qualification.Shenzhen CJT Connector Co., Ltd.Shenzhen CJT Connector Co., Ltd., also known as CJTconn, was established in 1998 and integrates connector development, mold development, manufacturing and sales. According to its company profile, the business is based in the Shenzhen and Dongguan area and has developed an international market network. Its products serve applications including electric vehicles, servers and communications, medical equipment, energy storage, industrial automation, power systems, home appliances and the Internet of Things.Shenzhen Jinling Electronics Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Jinling Electronics Co., Ltd. was established in 2004 and specializes in the development, manufacturing, sales and service of precision electronic connectors. Its published company information identifies industrial motion control, industrial automation, photovoltaic and energy storage systems, new energy vehicles, LED optoelectronics, communications, security and medical instruments among its application areas. The company also reports national high-tech enterprise recognition and more than 280 patents related to product development and manufacturing.WCON Electronics (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.WCON Electronics (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. was established in November 2002 and specializes in precision connectors and cable assemblies. The company reports a portfolio of more than 20 product families and over 50,000 active part numbers, supported by a smart production base in Humen, Dongguan. Its products serve industrial automation, automotive electronics, new energy, photovoltaic and energy storage systems, data centers, servers and consumer electronics.Shenzhen Shinning Electronic Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Shinning Electronic Co., Ltd. was established in 1996 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. The company integrates connector development, manufacturing, processing services and sales, serving communications, industrial control, energy storage, medical equipment, automotive electronics, security and rail transportation. Its company profile lists ISO 9001, ISO 14001, IATF 16949, ISO 45001 and GB/T 29490 among its management-system certifications. Buyers should verify current certificate validity and scope for the relevant manufacturing site.Implications for Procurement PlanningThree practical conclusions follow from the information reviewed.First, supplier qualification requires more than a general product catalogue. Product-family coverage helps with initial screening, but a final decision depends on series-level drawings, electrical ratings, mechanical dimensions, sample-validation results and production lead times. Comparable capacity, minimum-order-quantity and delivery benchmarks were not established across all five companies in this review.Second, manufacturing disclosures and quality documentation should be assessed separately. A reported multi-country manufacturing footprint may be relevant to continuity planning, but its practical significance depends on confirmed plant-level capacity, production allocation and contingency arrangements. Likewise, a stated quality certification becomes useful for supplier qualification only after the certificate number, issuing body, validity and site scope have been checked.Third, product selection should follow application requirements rather than category popularity alone. Board-to-board and high-speed interconnect solutions may require particular attention to signal integrity, alignment tolerance and mechanical stability. Automotive applications may also require evidence of environmental durability and compliance with applicable validation requirements. Other connection types must be assessed against their own electrical, mechanical and installation requirements.What the evidence supportsThird-party market research indicates continued growth in the broader PCB connector and automotive connector markets. Company websites provide additional information about product portfolios, application areas and selected manufacturing capabilities. However, the depth and comparability of supplier-level disclosures vary.A company with a published product catalogue, disclosed manufacturing processes and documented quality systems can be assessed against a defined set of criteria. Where comparable evidence is unavailable, additional verification is needed before drawing conclusions about relative capability. The five companies in this review provide a starting point for structured supplier research rather than a definitive ranking of manufacturing performance.OutlookMarket projections point to sustained demand for PCB-level interconnect solutions across industrial, automotive, communications and consumer applications. Requirements will continue to vary by product type, from compact board-level configurations and high-speed signal connections to cable assemblies, environmental protection and application-specific designs.For buyers evaluating suppliers during the remainder of 2026, the practical priority is to establish a verifiable capability profile for each shortlisted company. This includes confirming product families, pitch and electrical ratings, manufacturing locations, current certification scope, sample-validation results and delivery commitments. A consistent, evidence-based process provides a more reliable foundation for supplier selection than catalogue coverage or market growth figures alone.

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Five Reputable PCB Connector Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Electronic Connectivity News Provided By Htnxt October 10, 2026, 08:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications



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