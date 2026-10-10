Kejriwal Slams Modi's 'Dictatorship' Over CJP Protest Detentions

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the heavy security and detentions in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "This is worse than the Emergency. It's official.. we are living under an absolute dictatorship ruled by Modi. Arresting cockroaches straight off their flight shows an unprecedented level of fear. PM Modi clearly knows he only won the election through vote chori and now he is hell-bent on protecting his fraud by completely crushing democracy. Gyanesh must go, but so must Modi.." This is worse than the Emergency. It's official.. we are living under an absolute dictatorship ruled by Modi. Arresting cockroaches straight off their flight shows an unprecedented level of fear. PM Modi clearly knows he only won the election through vote chori and now he is hell-bent on protecting his fraud by completely crushing democracy. Gyanesh must go, but so must Modi. - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2026

Opposition Confronts Centre Over Electoral Issues

The remarks come amid an intensifying political confrontation between the Opposition and the central dispensation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and demands for accountability in the electoral process.

Congress Slams Govt's 'Fear of Youth'

Earlier, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram launched a sharp attack on the Centre, alleging that the government is "afraid of the youth" and unable to resolve widespread concerns regarding examination irregularities and unemployment, while asserting that the INDIA bloc will take "calibrated steps" to hold the Election Commission accountable.

Speaking to ANI in Chennai, the Lok Sabha parliamentarian accused the central dispensation of avoiding accountability on crucial issues affecting students and job seekers. "This government is afraid of the youth. They're not able to answer the pointed questions of the youth of India, who are very disappointed by the state of affairs and the lack of opportunities, and particularly the unfairness which is still very prevalent in the examination process and the arbitrariness of this government," Karti Chidambaram said.

Outlining the opposition's strategy following recent demonstrations in the national capital, the Congress leader stated that the INDIA alliance would continue to escalate its campaign before constitutional authorities over alleged electoral discrepancies. "The opposition will evaluate and take calibrated steps. We have protested extensively in Delhi. We've met the President, given our demands. I'm sure the collective heads of the INDIA alliance will meet again and will take appropriate steps," he said. He further alleged, "I'm sure the INDIA bloc has got plans to meet all constitutional functionaries to highlight the illegal acts of the Election Commission, particularly the engineering and the rollout of the SIR, specifically about Forms 6 and 7."

CJP Activist Detained at Delhi Airport

Earlier in the day, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram claiming that Police were detaining him and his associates even as they deboarded the aircraft at Delhi Airport. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)