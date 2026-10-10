Delhi Traders Face Huge Losses As Key Markets Shut Due To Protests

Markets across the national capital, including Khan Market and Connaught Place, remained shut on Saturday amid protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and INDIA bloc members, with traders raising concerns over mounting losses and fears of damage to property.

Traders Fear Losses, Damage

Khan Market Traders Association President Sanjiv Mehra said the traders decided on their own to keep the market closed.“We decided ourselves to keep it shut. Khan Market is among the first markets affected when protesters are stopped nearby, raising fears of damage to shops and property. Businesses in markets such as Khan Market, Connaught Place and South Extension face high costs, including rent and salaries, even when shops remain closed,” Mehra told ANI.

“A single day's closure can cause losses of Rs 1-1.5 lakh per shop. Perishable goods, such as fruits and groceries, add to the losses. I urge political parties to review their approach and hold peaceful protests away from busy commercial areas,” he added.

Khan Market Association Vice President Brij Gopal Khosla said protests almost every day are making it difficult for traders to sustain their businesses.“...Business is being affected by protests happening almost every day; it is becoming difficult to sustain businesses, pay rent and meet workers' expenses. Khan Market remains closed because shopkeepers do not want to take risks amid fears of violence or damage to their shops and vehicles,” Khosla told ANI.

“The authority issued an advisory that tensions could escalate, and the market association decided not to risk opening shops,” he added.

Connaught Place Also Remains Shut

Meanwhile, New Delhi Traders Association President Atul Bhargav said Connaught Place market will also remain closed today.“...The protest-related disruptions have been affecting business for the past four to five days, with demonstrations by INDIA bloc members around Connaught Place causing road closures, traffic jams and inconvenience to the public,” Bhargav told ANI.

“The situation has become more serious today. The Cockroach Janata Party had announced a protest but was not granted permission. Given the possibility of the situation escalating, authorities have advised us to remain closed,” he added. (ANI)

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