Delhi Becomes 'Military Zone' For CJP Protest, Normal Life Hit: CPI MP

Delhi Turned Into 'Military Zone', Alleges CPI MP

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Saturday expressed concern over the security arrangements in Delhi, on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led protest at Jantar Mantar, alleging that the restrictions had disrupted normal life. Calling the situation unfortunate, Kumar alleged that Delhi had been turned into a military zone, with heavy police deployment and restrictions on movement. Speaking to ANI, he said,“This is so unfortunate to see that entire Delhi has become like a military zone. This is affecting the lives of thousands of people. What is the necessity of this kind of draconian measures? People have every right to come and assemble and register their voice of dissent. Jantar Mantar is completely blocked. You can see huge Police deployment everywhere. So, normal life has been paralysed in Delhi. Internet is disconnected. Media is also restricted from moving from one place to another."

“The Govt should not act like cowards. It should face the dissenting voice of the people. Horrible situation in Delhi. People are not terrorists. Unfortunate to see this," Kumar added.

INDIA Bloc Meets President Murmu

After INDIA bloc MPs met President Droupadi Murmu, the CPI MP said the delegation apprised her of the emerging political situation, especially issues related to alleged "vote chori". "The leaders apprised the President of the emerging political situation, especially the 'vote chori'-related issues. According to the leaders, President was patiently listening to the arguments made by the leaders. One thing is quite clear: after the meeting, the leaders are very happy in the sense that they understand that the President has taken a positive step...The agitation will continue day after tomorrow also," Sandosh added.

Police Detail Traffic Curbs, Ban on Protests

Meanwhile, DCP Traffic Vikash Kumar said Delhi Police had issued a traffic advisory on Friday evening, identifying routes where movement would be restricted and outlining arrangements to regulate traffic on other roads connecting New Delhi with neighbouring districts. "We issued a traffic advisory yesterday evening. In that, we had said that there are some routes on which traffic will be restricted, and on the remaining routes, like if New Delhi is connecting to other districts, then there we are regulating the traffic, and we are facilitating the public so that the common citizen, the common commuter, does not face any hindrance in the traffic movement.,” he said.

Kumar said traffic restrictions were in place in certain areas, including Jantar Mantar, where Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was applicable. "There are some areas, like Jantar Mantar, where traffic is restricted. Section 163 of BNSS is applicable here. So people cannot gather here. These are the outer peripheries, middle peripheries; as you can see, here we are standing at the roundabout of RML. Here, the traffic is moving continuously on different stretches. We have deployed traffic staff on important stretches and important points like this so that they can guide the public. In these cases, if there is a need to restrict people from going inside, then they can also guide the public as to which alternate route to take. My appeal to the public is to follow the law. Section 163 BNSS is applicable here. So please do not gather; do not protest because protest is currently banned here," DCP added.

Protesters Detained Amid Heavy Security

Meanwhile, security forces detained several demonstrators, including content creators, at Dhaula Kuan on Saturday, the day of the planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. Widespread detentions, intensive vehicle checks and multi-agency deployments were reported across key entry points to prevent demonstrators from reaching the designated protest site. At Dhaula Kuan, security forces erected heavy barricades and deployed spike strips, while female police personnel were also present to conduct thorough vehicle inspections. (ANI)

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