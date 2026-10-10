Santiago Floods Prompt Disaster Zone, Over 1,000 Rescued
(MENAFN) Chile declared part of its capital a disaster zone on Friday after violent rainstorms unleashed flash floods and mudslides, injuring at least six people and forcing residents from their homes, local media reported.
The designation covers Las Condes, an affluent Santiago suburb. It lets public agencies invoke extraordinary measures to coordinate emergency aid, assess damage and drive recovery. The government said the order will also help channel services and assistance to affected households as recovery continues.
The downpour on Thursday sent torrents of water and mud surging through streets, carrying off vehicles and flooding homes. The Mapocho River burst its banks, and floodwaters left roads impassable as emergency crews answered calls for help.
Las Condes Mayor Catalina San Martin said 14.4 centimeters (5.7 inches) of rain fell in recent days, roughly nine times the average for October. The ground is now saturated, she said, raising the risk of further flooding and landslides.
At least six people were reportedly hurt, among them a one-year-old with fractures. Firefighters rescued or evacuated more than 1,000 people, while crews worked to help residents, clear debris and reopen blocked areas. Teams were also removing mud and debris from streets and assisting those whose properties were damaged.
Separately, the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service issued a red alert for 10 municipalities in mountain and foothill areas of the Santiago Metropolitan Region, citing the threat of additional landslides.
Authorities urged residents to follow official safety instructions as emergency services continued to assess the damage and respond to any new incidents.
The disaster strikes in the Southern Hemisphere’s spring, a season when intense rainfall can set off flash floods and landslides, particularly where soil is already saturated.
The designation covers Las Condes, an affluent Santiago suburb. It lets public agencies invoke extraordinary measures to coordinate emergency aid, assess damage and drive recovery. The government said the order will also help channel services and assistance to affected households as recovery continues.
The downpour on Thursday sent torrents of water and mud surging through streets, carrying off vehicles and flooding homes. The Mapocho River burst its banks, and floodwaters left roads impassable as emergency crews answered calls for help.
Las Condes Mayor Catalina San Martin said 14.4 centimeters (5.7 inches) of rain fell in recent days, roughly nine times the average for October. The ground is now saturated, she said, raising the risk of further flooding and landslides.
At least six people were reportedly hurt, among them a one-year-old with fractures. Firefighters rescued or evacuated more than 1,000 people, while crews worked to help residents, clear debris and reopen blocked areas. Teams were also removing mud and debris from streets and assisting those whose properties were damaged.
Separately, the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service issued a red alert for 10 municipalities in mountain and foothill areas of the Santiago Metropolitan Region, citing the threat of additional landslides.
Authorities urged residents to follow official safety instructions as emergency services continued to assess the damage and respond to any new incidents.
The disaster strikes in the Southern Hemisphere’s spring, a season when intense rainfall can set off flash floods and landslides, particularly where soil is already saturated.
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