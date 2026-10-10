Padma Shri Ujjwal Nikam Inspires Law Students At Asian Law College During Powerful Interactive Orientation Session
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A powerful and highly interactive session with Padma Shri Ujjwal Nikam, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and renowned Special Public Prosecutor, was organised during the Orientation Programme for the new students of Asian Law College, Noida.
Addressing the students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor and Founder of Asian Law College, welcomed Padma Shri Ujjwal Nikam and said that interaction with eminent legal professionals provides young law students with invaluable exposure to the realities of the legal profession. He encouraged the students to develop strong knowledge of law, professional ethics, discipline, confidence and a deep commitment to justice.
Padma Shri Ujjwal Nikam engaged the students in an inspiring and informative session, sharing experiences from his distinguished career as a public prosecutor and discussing some of the most prestigious, challenging and widely followed cases in which he has been involved. His insights into investigation, evidence, courtroom strategy, prosecution and the challenges faced in the pursuit of justice captivated the young audience.
Speaking to the students, Padma Shri Nikam emphasised that a successful lawyer must possess not only knowledge of the law but also integrity, courage, preparation, patience and the ability to analyse facts objectively. He advised the students to read extensively, remain updated with developments in law and never compromise professional ethics.
The session was followed by an engaging question-and-answer interaction, during which students enthusiastically raised questions on criminal justice, trial advocacy, prosecution, courtroom challenges, landmark cases and career opportunities in the legal profession. Padma Shri Nikam responded to the questions with practical examples and experiences from his long and distinguished legal career.
The interaction proved to be a valuable learning experience for the new students, giving them a first-hand understanding of the responsibilities and challenges of a legal professional. The students appreciated the opportunity to interact directly with one of India's most recognised prosecutors.
Also present on the occasion were Dr. Lalitay Vir Srivastava, Dr. Saurabh Sharma and Dr. Gurdeep Singh, Directors of Asian Education Group, along with senior academicians, Deans, faculty members and the newly admitted students of Asian Law College.
The Orientation Programme reaffirmed Asian Law College's commitment to providing students with a blend of academic excellence, practical exposure and interaction with distinguished personalities from the legal profession, preparing them to become responsible and capable members of the justice delivery system.
Addressing the students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor and Founder of Asian Law College, welcomed Padma Shri Ujjwal Nikam and said that interaction with eminent legal professionals provides young law students with invaluable exposure to the realities of the legal profession. He encouraged the students to develop strong knowledge of law, professional ethics, discipline, confidence and a deep commitment to justice.
Padma Shri Ujjwal Nikam engaged the students in an inspiring and informative session, sharing experiences from his distinguished career as a public prosecutor and discussing some of the most prestigious, challenging and widely followed cases in which he has been involved. His insights into investigation, evidence, courtroom strategy, prosecution and the challenges faced in the pursuit of justice captivated the young audience.
Speaking to the students, Padma Shri Nikam emphasised that a successful lawyer must possess not only knowledge of the law but also integrity, courage, preparation, patience and the ability to analyse facts objectively. He advised the students to read extensively, remain updated with developments in law and never compromise professional ethics.
The session was followed by an engaging question-and-answer interaction, during which students enthusiastically raised questions on criminal justice, trial advocacy, prosecution, courtroom challenges, landmark cases and career opportunities in the legal profession. Padma Shri Nikam responded to the questions with practical examples and experiences from his long and distinguished legal career.
The interaction proved to be a valuable learning experience for the new students, giving them a first-hand understanding of the responsibilities and challenges of a legal professional. The students appreciated the opportunity to interact directly with one of India's most recognised prosecutors.
Also present on the occasion were Dr. Lalitay Vir Srivastava, Dr. Saurabh Sharma and Dr. Gurdeep Singh, Directors of Asian Education Group, along with senior academicians, Deans, faculty members and the newly admitted students of Asian Law College.
The Orientation Programme reaffirmed Asian Law College's commitment to providing students with a blend of academic excellence, practical exposure and interaction with distinguished personalities from the legal profession, preparing them to become responsible and capable members of the justice delivery system.
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