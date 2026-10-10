Global Leaders At IMC 2026 Mobilise Action On AI For Good, Telecom Cyber Defence And Trusted Digital Infrastructure
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 9th October 2026: The 10th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 brought global consensus and sovereign innovation to the forefront, anchoring the forum's focus on next-generation standardisation and secure network architectures on the day 3. Engaging with the theme of 'Scale Without Boundaries,' international telecom alliances, government leaders and deep-tech pioneers drove critical dialogues on shaping the global 6G roadmap, scaling AI-native telecom networks and deploying resilient cybersecurity frameworks to protect the next billion digital connections.
Addressing the media on the sidelines of the forum on Day 3 of IMC 2026, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hon'ble Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, outlined India's strategic transition from digital connectivity expansion to global technological leadership. He highlighted that the nation's rapid rollout of 5G Standalone will serve as the foundational bridge to 6G, marking a historic shift where India actively shapes international communication standards rather than adopting them. He said,“India has already built its own 4G stack and deployed it across the country. The next frontier is 5G Standalone, which will serve as the bridge between 5G and 6G. The next phase of our journey will be about building AI-enabled networks, developing indigenous technologies and shaping the global standards that will define the future of telecommunications. Through the Bharat 6G Alliance, India is contributing to that future, moving from adopting technology to helping shape it.”
A central anchor of the day was the International 6G Symposium, where global standardisation bodies and regional alliances converged to align the roadmap toward IMT-2030. The track went further by bridging standardisation with hardware independence through a dedicated 'Silicon to Sovereignty' session that outlined strategies to scale indigenous semiconductor capacity, trusted chip design and deep-tech intellectual property.
Parallel tracks addressed the operational realities of emerging technologies, headlined by the AI for Good Summit (ITU), which brought together global institutions, C-DOT and industry researchers to establish frameworks for research, policy and deployment of public-interest AI. Dedicated sessions on AI-native network defence and telecom supply chain security drew in national cyber agencies and telecom leaders. A standalone session on Subsea Connectivity examined cable resilience and India's exposure in a world where undersea links carry the overwhelming bulk of global data traffic. Sessions on the Network API economy, trusted IoT stacks and the energy convergence of telecom and AI data centres completed a day that consistently pushed beyond how to scale India's digital infrastructure to ask who governs it, who secures it and who ultimately owns the architecture.
Ramakrishna P., CEO, India Mobile Congress said: "As we mark our 10th edition, the India Mobile Congress has evolved beyond a technology showcase to become a defining platform for global standardisation. Today's sessions on the IMT-2030 roadmap and trusted digital architectures prove that India is no longer just a vast market for technology deployment but a critical hub for deep-tech innovation. By uniting international telecom alliances, government bodies and startups, we are ensuring that the frameworks governing the 6G and AI era are built collaboratively, securely and with a vision for true global impact."
Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the landmark 10th edition of IMC is set to welcome over 1.5 lakh attendees from more than 100 countries. Across four days, the forum brings together 600+ partners and exhibitors, 500+ startups and 900+ thought leaders, showcasing more than 2,000 technology use cases across over 120 sessions. IMC 2026 covers established anchor sectors including 5G and 6G, next-generation AI networks, semiconductors, non-terrestrial networks, cybersecurity, quantum communication, enterprise transformation, circular economy and ESG and electronics manufacturing.
Addressing the media on the sidelines of the forum on Day 3 of IMC 2026, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hon'ble Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, outlined India's strategic transition from digital connectivity expansion to global technological leadership. He highlighted that the nation's rapid rollout of 5G Standalone will serve as the foundational bridge to 6G, marking a historic shift where India actively shapes international communication standards rather than adopting them. He said,“India has already built its own 4G stack and deployed it across the country. The next frontier is 5G Standalone, which will serve as the bridge between 5G and 6G. The next phase of our journey will be about building AI-enabled networks, developing indigenous technologies and shaping the global standards that will define the future of telecommunications. Through the Bharat 6G Alliance, India is contributing to that future, moving from adopting technology to helping shape it.”
A central anchor of the day was the International 6G Symposium, where global standardisation bodies and regional alliances converged to align the roadmap toward IMT-2030. The track went further by bridging standardisation with hardware independence through a dedicated 'Silicon to Sovereignty' session that outlined strategies to scale indigenous semiconductor capacity, trusted chip design and deep-tech intellectual property.
Parallel tracks addressed the operational realities of emerging technologies, headlined by the AI for Good Summit (ITU), which brought together global institutions, C-DOT and industry researchers to establish frameworks for research, policy and deployment of public-interest AI. Dedicated sessions on AI-native network defence and telecom supply chain security drew in national cyber agencies and telecom leaders. A standalone session on Subsea Connectivity examined cable resilience and India's exposure in a world where undersea links carry the overwhelming bulk of global data traffic. Sessions on the Network API economy, trusted IoT stacks and the energy convergence of telecom and AI data centres completed a day that consistently pushed beyond how to scale India's digital infrastructure to ask who governs it, who secures it and who ultimately owns the architecture.
Ramakrishna P., CEO, India Mobile Congress said: "As we mark our 10th edition, the India Mobile Congress has evolved beyond a technology showcase to become a defining platform for global standardisation. Today's sessions on the IMT-2030 roadmap and trusted digital architectures prove that India is no longer just a vast market for technology deployment but a critical hub for deep-tech innovation. By uniting international telecom alliances, government bodies and startups, we are ensuring that the frameworks governing the 6G and AI era are built collaboratively, securely and with a vision for true global impact."
Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the landmark 10th edition of IMC is set to welcome over 1.5 lakh attendees from more than 100 countries. Across four days, the forum brings together 600+ partners and exhibitors, 500+ startups and 900+ thought leaders, showcasing more than 2,000 technology use cases across over 120 sessions. IMC 2026 covers established anchor sectors including 5G and 6G, next-generation AI networks, semiconductors, non-terrestrial networks, cybersecurity, quantum communication, enterprise transformation, circular economy and ESG and electronics manufacturing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment