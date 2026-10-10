MENAFN - GetNews) Fire and life safety consultant Angelo Zandona is bringing attention to one of the least understood parts of battery energy storage safety: what actually happens in the first fifteen minutes of an emergency.

Los Angeles, California - October 10, 2026 - Angelo Zandona has spent more than 22 years working in fire and life safety, with a growing focus on battery energy storage systems, better known as BESS. These are the large banks of batteries that store electricity for the power grid. They are becoming more common across the United States as the country builds out cleaner energy. And as they spread, so do questions about what happens when something goes wrong.

Most public conversation about battery safety focuses on paperwork. People talk about permits, reports, and codes. But Angelo Zandona points out that the story of the opening minutes of a real incident, when alarms sound and decisions have to be made fast.

Why the First Minutes Matter Most

In a battery emergency, a single battery cell can overheat in a process called thermal runaway. When that happens, the cell releases heat and gas. If it is not controlled, the problem can spread to nearby cells.

Angelo Zandona explains that the goal in those first minutes is to detect the problem early, keep it contained, and make sure the right people know what is happening. The faster each of those steps happens, the better the outcome. Modern battery sites use sensors that watch for heat, smoke, and gas. Many sites now also watch for off-gas, which is the vapor a battery releases before it catches fire.

From Alarm to Action

When an alarm goes off, the battery management system, which is the site's digital brain, may shut down the affected section. Ventilation systems may start clearing gas. Alarms alert the operator, who may be monitoring the site from far away. Angelo Zandona notes that one of the biggest risks in these moments is confusion. If the people responding do not know the site, they can lose time trying to understand it.

A clear Emergency Response Plan, or ERP, gives first responders the information they need before they arrive. It explains how the site is laid out. It shows where to shut off power. It describes the hazards they might face. Angelo Zandona has prepared these plans for high-risk energy facilities, and he stresses that a plan only works if it is written in plain language that a tired firefighter can follow at two in the morning.

The Handoff to First Responders

One of the most important moments in any battery emergency is the handoff. This is when the site operator passes control to the local fire department. For that handoff to work, the two sides need to have met long before the emergency. Angelo Zandona encourages site owners to build relationships with their local fire departments early. Firefighters should know the site exists.

Battery fires are different from the fires most firefighters train on. Water can be used, but these fires behave in their own way and can reignite hours later. Because of this, responders often take a defensive approach. Instead of rushing in, they may protect the surrounding area and let the battery burn in a controlled way. Angelo Zandona says it is the safest choice, and it is a choice that should be agreed upon in advance.

Planning for the Worst, Hoping for the Best

Much of Angelo Zandona's work is about preparing for events that may never happen. He conducts Hazard Mitigation Analyses, known as HMAs, which look closely at what could go wrong at a site and how to reduce the danger. He also performs Failure Modes and Effects Analyses, or FMEAs, which study how individual parts might fail and what the effects would be.

These studies shape real decisions, such as how far apart battery units should sit and what kind of fire protection a site needs. They also feed directly into the emergency planning that guides those critical first fifteen minutes.

Angelo Zandona aligns his work with NFPA 855, the main standard for installing stationary energy storage systems, and with the International Fire Code. These documents guide how battery sites are built and how they are expected to perform in an emergency.

A Clear Message for a Growing Industry

As battery storage grows, Angelo Zandona believes the industry needs to talk more openly about emergencies. He argues that a well-planned site, paired with a well-trained response, turns a frightening situation into a manageable one.

The first fifteen minutes have to be planned. And that planning, Angelo Zandona says, is some of the most valuable work a safety consultant can do. Angelo Zandona continues to provide fire and life safety consulting for battery energy storage systems and other complex infrastructure projects across the country. Through hazard analysis, emergency planning, and clear technical documentation, he helps project owners, engineers, and first responders prepare for the moments that matter most.

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