Marilyn Monroe And The Sycamore Inn: A Hollywood Connection Along Historic Route 66

MENAFN - GetNews)"Marilyn Monroe's table can be reserved at Rancho Cucamonga's historic Sycamore Inn on Route 66."Historic Rancho Cucamonga restaurant recalls an era when Hollywood celebrities stopped for dinner while traveling to Palm Springs and Las Vegas

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - October 10, 2026 - Long before Southern California's freeways transformed travel across the region, historic Route 66 carried travelers through the Cucamonga Valley toward destinations including Palm Springs and Las Vegas.

Among the places they stopped along the way was the Sycamore Inn, the historic restaurant in Rancho Cucamonga.

During the 1930s, '40s, '50s and '60s, the Sycamore Inn became a popular dining destination for movie stars, celebrities and other notable travelers making their way to Palm Springs and Las Vegas. The restaurant's official history describes an era when the Inn regularly hosted both the famous and infamous along Route 66.

Among the most famous names associated with the restaurant is Marilyn Monroe.

A Quiet Table for a Hollywood Icon

The story of Marilyn Monroe's visit remains part of the Sycamore Inn's history and folklore.

One account provides an intriguing detail about where she reportedly sat.

Sycamore Inn co-owner Linda Keagle recalled that she and her husband once had their first date at a small table for two located near the kitchen. Years later, after becoming owners of the restaurant, they learned that Marilyn Monroe had reportedly dined at that same table, where she could enjoy greater privacy away from the crowds.

For one of the world's most recognizable movie stars, an inconspicuous table inside a restaurant away from Hollywood may have offered something increasingly difficult for her to find: a quiet dinner.

The dining room has retained much of the character that would have been familiar to guests during Hollywood's golden era.

Hollywood on Route 66

Marilyn Monroe's connection to the Sycamore Inn is part of a much larger story.

Before the development of today's freeway system, Route 66 was an important east-west artery through Southern California. The Sycamore Inn's location made it a convenient stopping point for celebrities and other travelers heading toward the desert resorts of Palm Springs or continuing toward Las Vegas.

The Inn's official history recalls movie stars and notable personalities visiting throughout the middle decades of the 20th century.

Today, photographs and memorabilia inside the restaurant help preserve memories of that era, while the historic building and its familiar roadside sign remain reminders of the days when Route 66 was one of America's great highways.

Dine at Marilyn Monroe's Table

The Marilyn Monroe story isn't confined to photographs and history books.

Guests visiting the Sycamore Inn today can request the table associated with Marilyn Monroe when making an advance reservation, subject to availability.

It provides diners with an unusual opportunity to experience a small piece of Hollywood and Route 66 history while enjoying dinner in the same historic restaurant.

About the Sycamore Inn

The Sycamore Inn is located on historic Route 66 at 8318 Foothill Boulevard, Rancho Cucamonga, California 91730. The present building dates to 1920, and the restaurant became known as the Sycamore Inn in 1939. Its history, however, traces hospitality on the site back much further.

Today, the Sycamore Inn continues its tradition as a dining destination featuring prime steaks, prime rib, an extensive wine selection, special events, group dining and private functions.

Dining Hours: Daily, 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Reservations: 909-982-1104

Sycamore Inn website