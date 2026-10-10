Wildfire Contents Appraisers Now Serving Wildfire Litigation And Insurance Claims Nationwide With Evidence-Linked, USPAP-Compliant Reports

MENAFN - GetNews)"According to Ember Wildfire Contents Appraisers, every reported value discloses the evidence it rests on, not estimated as a single round figure for a household."Wildfire contents appraisers at Ember Wildfire Contents Appraisers now provide USPAP-compliant household contents appraisals for wildfire litigation and insurance claims, with the evidence behind every reported value, and its evidence tier, disclosed on each line. The firm serves fire survivors, litigation attorneys, and public adjusters nationwide with evidence-tiered reports covering high-value items, smoke and soot damage, and destroyed household contents.

New York, NY - October 10, 2026 - Wildfire contents appraisers are now available nationwide through Ember Wildfire Contents Appraisers, a firm providing personal property appraisals for households and individuals affected by utility-caused wildfires. Ember values destroyed and smoke-damaged household items, collections, and high-value personal property, with every reported value disclosing the evidence it rests on, such as a dated photo, video still, social media post, or surviving record.

Ember Wildfire Contents Appraisers serves plaintiff and litigation attorneys, policyholder attorneys and public adjusters, and fire survivors with high-value collections who need an itemized accounting of what was lost. Reports cover four areas: high-value item and collection appraisal for property such as fine art, jewelry, firearms, and musical instruments; household contents appraisal built from photos and surviving records; smoke and soot damage appraisal that documents each item's condition as found and values the loss against its pre-fire worth; and litigation support appraisal built for discovery production, with the signing appraiser available for deposition or trial testimony, billed hourly and separately from the report fee.

Each item in an Ember report is classified into one of three evidence tiers: photo-identified, where a dated image shows the item in the home; document-identified, where a receipt, warranty, insurance schedule, or prior appraisal documents it; or owner-attested, where a detailed written description stands in for an image or record, a tier that carries less evidentiary weight and is disclosed as such. Values are reported as of the date of the fire rather than the date of the appraisal, consistent with the retrospective-value guidance in USPAP Advisory Opinion 34, and each line reports replacement cost and/or pre-loss market value, as the engagement requires, so the figure can be applied under the measure an insurer, court, or compensation program uses. Where an item can no longer be physically inspected because it was destroyed, USPAP Advisory Opinion 2 addresses appraising property under those circumstances, and Ember's reports disclose the extraordinary assumptions that follow.

All reports are prepared in accordance with USPAP (the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice, published by The Appraisal Foundation). Final acceptance of any contents appraisal by an insurer, court, or compensation program depends on the facts of each claim or filing and remains the responsibility of the client and their attorney or claims professional.

Turnaround for a wildfire contents appraisers' engagement depends on the number of items, the volume of surviving evidence, and the client's filing or trial deadline. Details on timing for a wildfire contents appraisal are addressed at

According to Ember Wildfire Contents Appraisers, the firm's evidence-tiered approach exists because reviewers often examine wildfire contents claims and lawsuits line by line, and a report needs to show a reviewer exactly what each value rests on rather than present a single estimated household figure.

Ember Wildfire Contents Appraisers' appraisers hold credentials with leading organizations such as the ISA and ASA, and every report is prepared in accordance with USPAP. The firm serves clients nationwide, and remote appraisal is available for items that were destroyed.

About Ember Wildfire Contents Appraisers

Ember Wildfire Contents Appraisers prepares USPAP-compliant personal property appraisals for households, individuals, and attorneys affected by wildfire loss, covering destroyed and smoke-damaged contents, high-value items and collections, and litigation support appraisals delivered nationwide.

More information is available at