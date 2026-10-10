Little Elara: The Magic Of The Butterfly Garden By Michael Evans Invites Children To Listen To Their Inner Voice

MENAFN - GetNews)"Little Elara: The Magic of the Butterfly Garden By Michael Evans"New picture book by Michael Evans offers a gentle lesson in kindness, friendship, and making choices that feel right.

New York, NY - October 10, 2026 - In a world where children are often encouraged to go along, fit in, and put others first, Little Elara: The Magic of the Butterfly Garden offers a quiet but meaningful reminder: kindness toward others should not require a child to forget herself.

Written by Michael Evans and published by AuthorHouse, Little Elara: The Magic of the Butterfly Garden is the second book in the Little Elara series, following Little Elara: A Story for Brave Little Hearts.

Little Elara loves watching the purple butterfly that visits her garden. It drifts from flower to flower, choosing some and passing many others by. As she watches, Elara begins to wonder how the butterfly knows when to stay and when to fly away. The answer comes not in words, but in a feeling she recognizes in herself: a small moment of hesitation before making a choice.

She calls it her“Butterfly Feeling.”

Through small everyday decisions and a tender moment with her friend Mina, Elara learns to pause, notice what she feels, and make room for her own answer. The book's easy-to-remember message,“Feel. Pause. Listen. Choose.” gives young readers a useful language for understanding self-trust, while showing that it is possible to care about a friend without agreeing to every request.

“Someone else can be disappointed and you can still care about them,” the book reminds readers. It is a lesson shared with warmth and reassurance, inviting families to talk openly about boundaries, friendship, and the value of a child's own voice.

While written for children, Little Elara: The Magic of the Butterfly Garden also speaks to the parents, grandparents, teachers, and caregivers reading beside them. Its message reaches beyond the garden: a person can be loving, generous, and kind without abandoning their own needs or choices.

Michael Evans brings a lifelong commitment to helping others to this new installment in the Little Elara series. For 21 years, Evans served as President of USPA Nationwide Security, one of America's largest international security firms. In 2005, he founded Kingsman, a nonprofit organization dedicated to investigating and rescuing missing and trafficked girls worldwide. Over more than two decades, the organization has helped rescue hundreds of girls.

Evans's work and personal experiences, including struggles with depression, major medical diagnoses, and a search for purpose beyond financial success, led him toward writing and speaking. After beginning with technical works, he expanded into books including The Real Matrix and Borrowed Theme, exploring questions of identity, reality, and human conditioning. With Little Elara, he turns his focus toward giving young readers an early foundation for self-worth, courage, and healing.

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Little Elara: The Magic of the Butterfly Garden is available now through major booksellers including:

Book Details

Title: Little Elara: The Magic of the Butterfly Garden Author: Michael Evans Publisher: AuthorHouse Publication Date: September 29, 2026 ISBN: 9781458225351 Genre: Children's Book