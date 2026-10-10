Esosa Gabrielle Unleashes Emotionally Charged New Single“Guilty” Available Worldwide Now

MENAFN - GetNews) A fearless musical confession confronts love, betrayal, infidelity, and the painful truth behind a broken relationship

NEW YORK, NY - October 10, 2026 - Some songs entertain. Others tell stories. But every once in a while, an artist releases a song that feels less like music and more like a confession. Esosa Gabrielle's powerful new single,“Guilty,” is one of those songs - and it is officially OUT NOW.

Released worldwide today, October 8, 2026,“Guilty” is an emotionally gripping exploration of love, infidelity, divorce, heartbreak, and the devastating consequences of betrayal. With striking vulnerability and an unmistakable sense of emotional urgency, Gabrielle delivers a song that refuses to hide from the uncomfortable truths of relationships.

“Guilty” isn't simply about a relationship falling apart. It's about what happens when the truth finally comes out.

At the heart of the song lies a question that has haunted countless relationships: What happens when the person you trusted most becomes the reason your world falls apart?

Through deeply personal storytelling and heartfelt vocals, Gabrielle captures the emotional chaos of discovering betrayal, confronting painful realities, and finding the courage to move forward when everything familiar has been shattered.

There is anger. There is sadness. There is vulnerability. But beneath it all, there is something even more powerful - the determination to survive.

And that is what makes“Guilty” resonate far beyond the circumstances that inspired it.

Turning Heartbreak Into Something Powerful

For Esosa Gabrielle, music is more than a creative outlet. It is a way to confront difficult emotions, reclaim personal strength, and connect with people who have experienced similar struggles.

Rather than presenting a carefully polished version of heartbreak, Gabrielle embraces its contradictions. Love and resentment. Trust and suspicion. Forgiveness and accountability. The desire to hold on and the realization that sometimes letting go is the only way to heal.

These emotional conflicts give“Guilty” its compelling identity.

The song speaks to anyone who has endured the collapse of a meaningful relationship, struggled with unanswered questions, or faced the painful process of rebuilding life after betrayal.

In a musical landscape often dominated by surface-level romance, Gabrielle chooses a different direction. She confronts the darker, more complicated side of love with honesty and emotional conviction.

The result is a release that doesn't ask listeners to take sides. It invites them to feel, reflect, and confront their own experiences.

A Powerful Story Brought to Life on Screen

Adding another dimension to the release is an accompanying music video produced by Day Nine Films.

Through cinematic visual storytelling, the production expands upon the emotional themes of“Guilty,” translating the song's exploration of betrayal, vulnerability, and personal transformation into a visual experience.

The collaboration reinforces Gabrielle's commitment to creating music that reaches beyond sound alone, inviting audiences into the emotional world behind her work.

The Story Behind“Guilty”

Ahead of the single's release, Gabrielle appeared on The Andrew Eborn Show for an intimate and emotionally revealing conversation about the personal experiences surrounding the song.

The interview explored difficult subjects including divorce, infidelity, emotional pain, and the circumstances that helped inspire“Guilty.”

Rather than avoiding uncomfortable conversations, Gabrielle demonstrated a willingness to confront them publicly, offering audiences a glimpse into the personal journey behind her music.

That openness has become an important part of her emerging artistic identity.

Gabrielle isn't interested in pretending that life is perfect. She is interested in telling stories that matter, even when those stories are painful.

Esosa Gabrielle: An Artist With Something to Say

As an emerging recording artist, Esosa Gabrielle is establishing herself as a storyteller unafraid to explore the complicated realities of human relationships.

Her music reflects an artist who understands that vulnerability is not weakness and that some of the most meaningful creative expressions emerge from life's most difficult experiences.

With“Guilty,” Gabrielle delivers more than another single. She makes a statement about emotional honesty, personal accountability, and the courage required to confront the truth.

For listeners navigating their own experiences with love, betrayal, or heartbreak, the song offers something deeply relatable: the understanding that they are not alone.

Sometimes the hardest truth to face is the one that finally sets you free.

And with the worldwide release of“Guilty,” Esosa Gabrielle is making certain that her story - and the emotions behind it - will be heard.

“Guilty” Is Available Now

Artist: Esosa Gabrielle Single:“Guilty” Release Date: October 8, 2026 Status: OUT NOW Music Video Production: Day Nine Films

Stream“Guilty” on Spotify:

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