MENAFN - GetNews)"Brazil USA Translations logo. Brazil USA Translations provides certified translation services for USCIS."Brazil USA Translations provides certified translation services for USCIS, translating Brazilian documents from Portuguese into English online for customers in Brazil and the United States, with per-page pricing and same-day delivery available.

Cape Coral, FL - October 10, 2026 - Certified translation services for USCIS are available online from Brazil USA Translations. The company translates Brazilian documents from Portuguese into English for Brazilians who live in Brazil or the United States and need their records accepted for U.S. immigration and other official purposes.

Some customers are still in Brazil, preparing to come to the United States. Others already live in the country and are asked for a Brazilian record as part of a case or application. In both situations the document is in Portuguese, and a U.S. office will not accept it until it has been translated into English and certified as accurate. U.S. immigration rules (8 CFR 103.2(b)(3)) require any foreign-language document filed with USCIS to come with a full, certified English translation, and Brazil USA Translations provides the translation and the certification together.

The whole process is online. Customers upload their documents on the company's website, and the finished translation comes back as a certified PDF, ready to file. There is no office visit, and nothing has to be mailed. It works the same way for a customer in Brazil as for one in Florida.

Translations are priced at $19 per page. Standard delivery can take up to 24 hours, but if a document is submitted in the morning, it usually is delivered the same day. A four-hour rush is available when a filing cannot wait. Applicants can check the cost before ordering through the online quote form or WhatsApp widget on the company's website.

Every order includes a signed certificate of accuracy. The certificate is the company's signed statement that the English version matches the original, and it is what a U.S. office looks for before it will accept a translation. Each certificate also carries a unique number and a QR code, so the office that receives it can check online that Brazil USA Translations issued it.

“Brazilians on both sides of the border run into the same thing, which is that a document in Portuguese has to be translated and certified before a U.S. office will accept it,” said Ivy Pires, co-founder and lead translator of Brazil USA Translations.“We keep it simple. Upload the document, pay by the page, and get back a certified translation that is ready to file.”

The service is used by people preparing USCIS applications and petitions, along with anyone who needs a Brazilian record translated into English for another official U.S. purpose.

About Brazil USA Translations:

Brazil USA Translations translates Brazilian documents from Portuguese into English for USCIS and other U.S. official uses. The company works entirely online with customers across the United States and Brazil. Every translation includes a signed certificate of accuracy that can be verified by QR code. More information is available at brazilusatranslations.