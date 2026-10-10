Salem Families Review Wills And Trusts Before Year End As Fall Gatherings Begin

MENAFN - GetNews)"Estate planning document titled Living Trust and Estate Planning, with a fountain pen resting on the page"Collier Law sees more Salem families review wills, trusts and powers of attorney in the fall, as life changes leave older estate plans out of date.

SALEM, OR - October 10, 2026 - As the year winds down, more Salem families are setting aside time to review wills, trusts and powers of attorney before the holidays. Collier Law, a Local Estate Planning Firm based in Salem, sees fall as a common point for these conversations, when relatives gather and questions about the future come up at the same table.

Many of these reviews start with a change at home. A marriage, a divorce, a new grandchild, a move or the sale of a house can leave an older estate plan out of step with a family's wishes. Documents signed ten or fifteen years ago may still name people who are no longer the right choice, or leave out property that didn't exist at the time.

Probate Attorney Salem OR work often follows when a plan wasn't updated or was never put in place. When someone passes away without current documents, the family may need to go through probate before assets can be passed on. That process involves court filings, notices to creditors and an inventory of the estate, and it can take months to complete.

Why These Questions Come Up in the Fall

Families tend to raise the same questions as the year ends.

How often should an estate plan be reviewed? A common guideline is every few years, and again after any major life event.

Does a will avoid probate? Not on its own. A will tells the court how property should be distributed, but it usually still passes through probate. A funded trust can keep many assets out of court.

What happens if a parent can no longer manage their own affairs? Without powers of attorney in place, relatives may need to ask the court for a guardianship or conservatorship.

Local Knowledge of Oregon Law

Estate planning rules vary from state to state, and Oregon has its own requirements for wills, trusts and probate. Collier Law focuses its practice on estate planning, trust administration, probate, and guardianship and conservatorship matters for clients in Salem and the surrounding Willamette Valley.

How the Process Works

An estate planning engagement usually begins with a consultation about the client's family, property and goals. From there, the firm prepares documents such as wills, revocable living trusts, powers of attorney and health care directives. Clients review the drafts before signing. For families handling an estate after a death, the firm works through each probate or trust administration step and keeps the personal representative or trustee informed along the way.

Why Families Work With Collier Law

Collier Law handles estate planning and estate administration in one office, so a family can work with the same firm when documents are created and later when they're carried out. Meetings are held by appointment, which gives clients time set aside to go over questions without feeling rushed.

Planning Ahead for the New Year

The months between Thanksgiving and New Year's often fill up quickly. Families who want documents signed before January may find it easier to schedule a consultation in October or early November. Those settling a loved one's estate can also benefit from starting early, since probate timelines depend on court schedules and creditor notice periods.

Communities Served

Collier Law serves clients throughout Salem and nearby communities, including Keizer, Silverton, Woodburn and McMinnville.

About Collier Law

Collier Law is an estate planning law firm in Salem, OR, offering estate planning, wills and trusts, probate, trust administration, and guardianship and conservatorship services. The firm serves Salem, Keizer, Silverton, Woodburn and McMinnville.

Address: 1020 Liberty St SE, Salem, OR 97302, Website:, Phone: (503) 485-7224