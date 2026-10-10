SAN JOSE, Calif. - October 10, 2026 - Grow and Convert, an SEO and content marketing agency, has introduced a new GEO service for B2B SaaS companies based on its Personalized GEO strategy, an approach designed to help brands get mentioned and recommended in AI search for specific customer needs, use cases, and pain points.

The strategy is based on a key difference between traditional search and AI search. People searching the same keyword on Google often see similar results, while AI tools can use details from a user's current conversation, previous interactions, company situation, requirements, and other context when deciding what to recommend.

That means two people can ask an AI assistant for the best product in the same category and receive different answers.

Grow and Convert refers to this as a“search volume of one.” Instead of optimizing around a small set of fixed prompts, the agency focuses on giving AI systems enough information about a company to understand when its product fits a specific customer.

“AI search changes the way we need to think about search demand,” said Devesh Khanal, co-founder of Grow and Convert.“A recommendation can depend on much more than the words someone types into a prompt. We want to help companies create detailed content that gives AI systems a clear understanding of who their product is for and when it should be recommended.”

Grow and Convert's GEO work starts with customer research to identify the problems, requirements, objections, competitor comparisons, and buying situations that come up during real sales conversations.

The agency then uses those insights to create product pages, bottom-of-funnel content, comparison content, case studies, and other assets that explain those situations in detail.

SEO remains part of the strategy because AI tools frequently search the web when answering product and service questions. Grow and Convert also looks at the publications and pages AI systems cite for relevant topics and uses that information to guide off-site visibility efforts.

The agency tracks AI visibility through Traqer, its platform for monitoring brand recommendations and citations across AI search platforms.

About Grow and Convert

Grow and Convert is an SEO, content marketing, and generative engine optimization (GEO) agency. The company developed Pain Point SEO, an approach that prioritizes content by buying intent rather than search volume, and has applied it with more than 100 companies since 2016. Today, Grow and Convert places a particular emphasis on GEO for SaaS companies, helping them earn visibility and citations in answers and responses from LLMs like ChatGPT, Claude, and Google's AI Overviews.