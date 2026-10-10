MENAFN - GetNews)"A medical specialist at Prince Health in The Woodlands, TX, discusses regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy options for chronic joint pain with a patient using an anatomical knee model during a consultation."Prince Health in The Woodlands, TX, continues offering non-surgical stem cell therapy for adults managing chronic joint pain in knees, hips, and shoulders. Founded by Dr. Ashley Prince, the regenerative medicine practice provides personalized treatments using patients' own cells-offering a natural alternative to surgery and long-term medication for those seeking improved mobility. Prince Health is currently accepting new patients for regenerative joint care consultations.

THE WOODLANDS, TX - October 10, 2026 - Prince Health continues to provide stem cell therapy in The Woodlands, TX, giving adults throughout the area a regenerative medicine option for managing chronic joint pain. The service remains fully available to adults age 40 to 60 who prioritize natural, non-invasive approaches to joint health over long-term medication or surgical intervention, particularly those looking to stay active without repeated trips to specialists outside the area. Prince Health continues to accept new patients for consultations regarding the treatment and its broader regenerative medicine services.

Many adults in the region continue to manage chronic joint pain in the knees, hips, or shoulders, often finding that daily activities become considerably more difficult as joint discomfort progresses over time. Some patients have relied on anti-inflammatory medication for extended periods without lasting improvement, while others have been told that surgery is their only remaining option for conditions such as osteoarthritis or degenerative joint disease. That has left many area residents searching for a natural, non-surgical alternative that works with the body's own healing processes rather than masking discomfort with medication. For adults balancing careers and family responsibilities, staying mobile and active often matters as much as pain relief itself.

Stem cell therapy at Prince Health uses cells derived directly from the patient's own body, intended to support the body's natural repair processes in and around affected joints. Each individual treatment plan is built specifically around the patient's joint concerns and overall health history. Patients considering stem cell injections at Prince Health may benefit from:



A fully non-surgical approach that avoids incisions and extended recovery time

Treatment that uses the patient's own cells rather than synthetic materials

A conservative option for patients hoping to reduce their reliance on long-term medication use

Individualized treatment plans developed based on each patient's specific joint concerns Ongoing monitoring intended to help track progress throughout the full course of care

The practice notes that individual outcomes vary, and stem cell therapy is not a cure for chronic joint pain, arthritis, or joint degeneration. It is offered as part of a broader, evidence-informed approach to overall regenerative medicine rather than a guaranteed solution, and patients are encouraged to discuss their complete health history and any prior joint treatments during an initial evaluation so the clinical team can build an appropriate plan.

Prince Health's continued focus on stem cell therapy reflects the practice's broader commitment to natural, non-surgical treatment options for adults throughout the surrounding area. Dr. Ashley Prince, founder of the practice, has built the clinic's regenerative medicine approach around individualized care intended to support joint health without relying on surgery as a first-line option. By continuing to offer this service locally, the practice gives area residents a convenient, nearby alternative to traveling for specialized regenerative care elsewhere.

"We continue to see patients who've been told that surgery is their only realistic path forward, or they've just been managing their joint pain with medication for years," said Dr. Prince. "Stem cell therapy gives us a way to work with the body's own healing processes directly, and it's been meaningful to keep offering that option to our community."

"What's stayed truly consistent for us is watching patients regain a level of mobility and comfort they didn't expect without surgery," Dr. Prince added. "It takes time and the right expectations going in, but for the right patient, the progress can be genuinely significant."

Local residents interested in stem cell therapy in The Woodlands, TX can schedule an appointment with Prince Health to discuss their joint pain and determine whether the treatment may be a good fit. The practice continues to accept new patients and can help address insurance questions and coverage details during the scheduling process. Those looking for more detailed information on stem cell injection can find the practice's location online, with Prince Health continuing to serve residents throughout the surrounding communities.

About Prince Health

Prince Health is a regenerative medicine practice located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded by Dr. Ashley Prince, the practice specializes in stem cell therapy, stem cell injections, and non-surgical treatment for chronic joint pain and related conditions. Prince Health is committed to providing patients throughout The Woodlands and the greater surrounding area with natural, non-invasive treatment options designed to support long-term joint health and mobility.