MIAMI, FL & PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO - Ibogaine by David Dardashti, a premier international research and alternative treatment facility, today announced the appointment of Tania Gonzalez as the clinic's new Lead Therapist. In her new role, Gonzalez will spearhead the facility's pre-treatment psychological protocols and lead upcoming clinical research initiatives examining the profound psychological mechanics of ibogaine therapy.

Gonzalez's primary objective will focus on conducting comprehensive pre-ibogaine assessments prior to each client's flood dose. These specialized evaluations incorporate structured inquiries centered on Jungian archetypes-including the Hero, the Shadow, the Child, the Anima/Animus, and the Trickster -to help patients map their subconscious minds and enhance their discovery of the collective unconscious. By establishing a clear archetype baseline before treatment, the clinic aims to provide a deeper, more structured framework for clients as they navigate the intense introspective journeys induced by ibogaine.

In addition to her clinical intake duties, Gonzalez will play a vital role in assisting the facility's ongoing research into more effective, personalized treatment solutions. The long-term vision for Gonzalez includes leading a prospective peer-reviewed research study evaluating the psychological impact of ibogaine therapy across diverse demographic profiles.

This upcoming study will analyze:



Demographic Variations: How age, background, and mental health profiles influence psychological outcomes during treatment.

Dosing Dynamics: How precise variations in treatment dosing directly correlate with the depth and narrative structure of the overall treatment experience. Subconscious Trends: Tracking patterns across pre-treatment assessments and flood doses to identify how structured psychological intake aligns with a deeper exploration of the collective unconscious.

"Understanding the psyche before entering an ibogaine experience is crucial for long-term integration and healing," said David Dardashti, founder of Ibogaine by David Dardashti. "By bringing Tania Gonzalez on board to focus on Jungian archetypes and clinical data trends, we are bridging the gap between ancient psychoanalytic frameworks and modern psychedelic medicine. Her work will help us optimize dosing protocols and contribute valuable empirical data to the broader scientific community."

Through these enhanced intake protocols and empirical research objectives, Ibogaine by David Dardashti continues to reinforce its commitment to patient safety, clinical transparency, and evidence-informed therapeutic practices.

About Ibogaine by David Dardashti

Founded by Rabbi David Dardashti, Ibogaine by David Dardashti is an international detox, research, and treatment center specializing in ibogaine therapy. Operating for over two decades, the clinic provides individualized protocols aimed at treating addiction, trauma, depression, executive burnout, and anxiety in a medically supervised, holistic environment.