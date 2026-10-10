MENAFN - GetNews)"A healthcare specialist at Prince Health in The Woodlands, TX, performs a non-surgical chiropractic evaluation on a patient to address chronic back pain and support long-term spinal health."Prince Health in The Woodlands, TX, continues offering non-surgical chiropractic care for adults managing persistent chronic back pain. Founded by Dr. Ashley Prince, the integrative wellness practice provides personalized spinal adjustments-offering a natural, drug-free alternative to surgery and long-term medication for patients seeking improved mobility and alignment. Prince Health is currently accepting new patients for chiropractic and spinal health consultations.

THE WOODLANDS, TX - October 10, 2026 - Prince Health continues to provide chiropractic care in The Woodlands, TX, giving adults throughout the area a natural, non-invasive option for managing persistent chronic back pain. The service remains fully available to adults age 40 to 60 who consistently prioritize natural, drug-free approaches to spinal health over long-term medication or surgical intervention. Prince Health continues to accept new patients for consultations regarding chiropractic adjustments and its broader pain management services.

Many adults in the region continue to manage chronic back pain that can make everyday tasks, from sitting at work to household chores, considerably more difficult than they used to be. Some patients have relied on pain medication for extended periods without lasting improvement, while others have been told that surgery is their only remaining option for conditions affecting the spine or the supporting soft tissue structures. That has left many area residents searching for a natural, non-surgical alternative that addresses the underlying spinal concerns rather than simply masking discomfort with medication. For adults balancing careers and family responsibilities, staying mobile and pain-free often matters as much as the relief itself.

Chiropractic care at Prince Health centers on targeted spinal adjustments intended to support proper alignment and reduce pressure on affected areas of the back, an approach the practice has offered consistently to area residents over time. Each individual treatment plan is built specifically around the patient's symptoms and health history. Patients considering chiropractic adjustments at Prince Health may benefit from:



A fully non-surgical approach that avoids incisions and any extended recovery time

Individualized treatment plans carefully developed based on each patient's specific back pain

A conservative option for patients specifically hoping to reduce their reliance on long-term medication use

Gentle, age-appropriate adjustment techniques suited to adults managing chronic pain Ongoing monitoring intended to help track progress carefully throughout the entire course of care

The practice notes that individual outcomes vary, and chiropractic care is not a cure for chronic back pain or spinal degeneration. It is offered as part of a broader, ongoing, conservative approach to pain management rather than a guaranteed solution, and patients are encouraged to discuss their complete health history and any prior spinal treatments during an initial evaluation with a chiropractor, so a plan can be tailored appropriately.

Prince Health's continued focus on chiropractic care reflects the practice's broader commitment to natural, non-surgical treatment options for adults throughout the surrounding area. Dr. Ashley Prince, founder of the practice, has built the clinic's approach to chiropractic adjustments around individualized care intended to support long-term spinal health without relying on surgery as a first-line option. By continuing to offer this service locally, the practice gives area residents a convenient, nearby alternative to traveling farther for specialized spinal care elsewhere.

"We continue to see patients who've been told that surgery is their only realistic path forward, or they've simply been managing their back pain with medication for years," said Dr. Prince. "Chiropractic care gives us a way to work with the spine directly, and it's been meaningful to keep offering that option to our community."

"What's stayed truly consistent for us is watching patients regain a level of comfort and mobility they didn't expect without surgery," Dr. Prince added. "It takes time and the right expectations going in, but for the right patient, the progress they experience can be genuinely significant."

Local residents interested in chiropractic care in The Woodlands, TX can schedule an appointment with Prince Health to discuss their back pain and determine whether treatment may be a good fit. The practice continues to accept new patients and can help address insurance questions and coverage details thoroughly during the scheduling process. Those interested in the practice's broader range of regenerative medicine services, including stem cell injection, can find the practice's location online, with Prince Health continuing to serve residents throughout the surrounding communities and beyond.

About Prince Health

Prince Health is an integrative wellness practice located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded by Dr. Ashley Prince, the practice specializes in chiropractic care, chiropractic adjustments, and non-surgical treatment options for chronic back pain and related conditions. Prince Health is committed to providing patients throughout The Woodlands and the greater surrounding area with natural, non-invasive treatment options specifically designed to support long-term spinal health and mobility.