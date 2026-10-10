NARC Hosts Workshop To Foster Innovation In Agricultural Waste Reuse

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Balqa, Oct. 10 (Petra) – The National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) organized a stakeholder engagement workshop as part of the "ORIENTEET" project, aimed to foster networking and expertise exchange.

According to a NARC statement issued on Saturday, the sessions focused on promoting innovation in reusing agricultural waste and transforming it into resources with economic and environmental value.

Discussions tackled the challenges and opportunities associated with agricultural waste management and reuse, referring to stakeholders' role in developing "practical, viable" solutions.

Participants examined utilization of olive pomace and olive mill wastewater, exploring technical and economic pathways for their reuse within the framework of the circular economy.

The workshop also highlighted the role of scientific research and innovation in enhancing resource efficiency, cutting waste, and creating new economic opportunities.

The "ORIENTEET" project features the launch of a training program designed to build capacity and develop skills in the field of agricultural waste reuse.

Project Coordinator in Jordan, Ala'a Wahbeh, called for engaging stakeholders and aligning scientific research outcomes with the actual needs of the Kingdom's agricultural sector.

Through this project, the center continues its efforts in research, innovation, networking, and knowledge transfer, aimed to transform agricultural waste from an environmental challenge into a "sustainable" economic opportunity.

//Petra// AG