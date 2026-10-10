Talhouni Participates In International Justice Summit In Istanbul

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) – Minister of Justice Dr. Bassam Talhouni took part in the International Justice Summit held in Istanbul, Turkiye, on October 8–9.

The event brought together judicial and legal delegations from over 70 countries and was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who delivered a speech on the summit's second day.

According to a ministry statement, Talhouni called for advancing justice systems, upholding the rule of law, consolidating international justice principles, and protecting human rights.

He outlined Jordan's experience in modernizing its justice system, improving litigation procedures, and expanding the digital transformation of judicial services.

On its agenda, the summit addressed various contemporary legal and judicial issues, notably violations in the Gaza Strip, human rights, international arbitration, the application of international humanitarian law, and the role of international judiciaries.

Discussions also covered challenges related to artificial intelligence, cybercrime, and liability in the digital realm, as well as issues on energy, migration, and human dignity.

On the sidelines of the summit, Talhouni held a series of meetings with justice ministers, officials, and heads of delegations from participating countries.

These discussions focused on ways to enhance judicial and legal cooperation and exchange expertise and the best practices, which would develop justice systems and the expansion of partnerships between nations.

//Petra//AG