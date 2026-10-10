Ukraine's ADF Down 117 Out Of 160 Drones Used By Russia To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on October 9, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 160 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (110 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from the areas of Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air assault was repelled by Ukrainian fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 on Saturday, October 10, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 117 drones.

Hits were recorded at 14 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 10 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

Russian forcesrailway infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, one person injured

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with a U.S. congressional delegation the implementation of Senator Lindsey Graham's legislation and the acceleration of licensing for the production of missiles for Patriot systems.