Death Toll From Glide Bomb Strike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Seven, Including Three Children
“There are already seven people killed in the Russian attack. Three of them are children,” Semikin wrote.
According to him, 10 people were injured, including one child. Two of the injured are in serious condition.
Search and rescue operations at the strike sites are ongoing.
People may still be trapped under the rubble, and rescuers continue their search.
Read also: Russian forces attack railway infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, one person injured
As reported, at 4:48 today, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with glide bombs. At the time, five fatalities, including two children, and 10 injured people, including two children, had been reported.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment