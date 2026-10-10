Death Toll From Glide Bomb Strike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Seven, Including Three Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegra by Mykhailo Semikin, Acting Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform says.

“There are already seven people killed in the Russian attack. Three of them are children,” Semikin wrote.

According to him, 10 people were injured, including one child. Two of the injured are in serious condition.

Search and rescue operations at the strike sites are ongoing.

People may still be trapped under the rubble, and rescuers continue their search.

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As reported, at 4:48 today, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with glide bombs. At the time, five fatalities, including two children, and 10 injured people, including two children, had been reported.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council