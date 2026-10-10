Kyiv Region Hit By Russian Attacks: Six Injured, 28 Sites Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by Timur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, on Telegram.

According to him, three people were injured in the Bucha district as a result of an overnight attack by enemy UAVs. All three were hospitalized.

“Among those injured is a woman born in 1937 who suffered an acute stress reaction. Two other people sustained shrapnel wounds and burns,” Tkachenko said, adding that a private house caught fire.

The fire has since been extinguished.

“Overall, six people were injured in the Kyiv region over the past 24 hours,” he stressed.

In total, Tkachenko said, 28 sites were damaged in the Kyiv region, including 24 private homes.

In the Bucha district, three private homes, a warehouse and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

In the Fastiv district, eight private homes were damaged.

In the Brovary district, 10 private homes were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, three private homes and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

In the Vyshhorod district, an infrastructure facility was damaged.

Drone debris falls near business center in, car catches fire

As reported by Ukrinform, mobile shelters are being installed at railway stations in the Kyiv region.