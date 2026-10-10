Glide Bomb Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Death Toll Rises To Eight, 16 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, co-head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, Ukrinform says.

“The death toll from the airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to eight. Three of those killed are children,” Fedorov said.

According to him, the number of injured has risen to 16, including three children.

Two of the injured are in serious condition, while most of the others are in moderate condition.

The whereabouts of 12 people remain unknown.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Death toll from glide bomb strike onrises to seven, including three children

As reported, at 4:48 today, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. At the time, seven fatalities, including two children, and 10 injured people, including two children, had been reported.