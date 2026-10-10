Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Glide Bomb Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Death Toll Rises To Eight, 16 Injured

Glide Bomb Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Death Toll Rises To Eight, 16 Injured


Date: 2026-10-10 05:07:41

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, co-head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, Ukrinform says.

“The death toll from the airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to eight. Three of those killed are children,” Fedorov said.

According to him, the number of injured has risen to 16, including three children.

Two of the injured are in serious condition, while most of the others are in moderate condition.

The whereabouts of 12 people remain unknown.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Read also: Death toll from glide bomb strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to seven, including three children

As reported, at 4:48 today, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. At the time, seven fatalities, including two children, and 10 injured people, including two children, had been reported.

MENAFN10102026000193011044ID1111787269



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search