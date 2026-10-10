Poland Issues Alerts, Scrambles Military Aircraft Amid Russian Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Poland's Government Centre for Security (RCB) on X, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian air attack on the territory of Ukraine. The situation is being monitored. Polish aircraft are operating in the country's airspace,” the RCB alert sent to residents of the Subcarpathian and Lublin voivodeships, which border Ukraine, said.

The RCB later sent a follow-up alert, reporting that the air attack on Ukraine had ended and that there was no threat to Poland.

Russian forcesrailway infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, one person injured

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 117 out of the 160 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of October 9.

Photo: Ministry of National Defense of Poland