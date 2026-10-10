Poland Issues Alerts, Scrambles Military Aircraft Amid Russian Attack On Ukraine
“Russian air attack on the territory of Ukraine. The situation is being monitored. Polish aircraft are operating in the country's airspace,” the RCB alert sent to residents of the Subcarpathian and Lublin voivodeships, which border Ukraine, said.
The RCB later sent a follow-up alert, reporting that the air attack on Ukraine had ended and that there was no threat to Poland.Read also: Russian forces attack railway infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, one person injured
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 117 out of the 160 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of October 9.
Photo: Ministry of National Defense of Poland
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