Four Azerbaijani Judoka To Compete At World Championships In Baku

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Four Azerbaijani judoka will take to the tatami at the World Judo Championships in Baku as the individual competition reaches its final day.

According to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the individual events at the championship, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, will conclude today.

In the men's over-100kg category, Ushangi Kokauri will face Kyrgyzstan's Emirhan Joldoshkaziev in the round of 64, while Jamal Gamzatkhanov will take on Francisco Solis of Chile. Kenan Nasibov has received a bye in the opening round.

In the women's over-78kg category, Madina Kaysinova will compete against Italy's Asya Tavano.

Azerbaijan have so far won five medals at the championships: one gold, one silver and three bronze. According to the federation, this is a record medal haul for Azerbaijan at the World Judo Championships.