Death Toll From Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia Residential Building Rises To Eight
The death toll from a Russian strike on a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to eight, according to Ukrainian media reports.
A further 16 people were injured in the attack, two of whom are reported to be in critical condition. The fate of 12 other people remains unknown.
Earlier, RBC-Ukraine, citing the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported that at least seven people had been killed and 10 injured, including a child. Three of the fatalities were children, according to the initial reports.
Search-and-rescue operations are continuing at the affected sites, as authorities fear that people may still be trapped beneath the rubble.
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